Lirik Lagu Yeah! – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Peace up, A-Town down
Yeah, yeah! Okay, okay!
(Usher, Usher, Usher, Usher)
Lil' Jon
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (What it do shawty?)
Let's go!
Up in the club with my homies, trying to get a lil' V-I
Keep it down on the low-key (low-key)
You should know how it feels (hey!)
I saw this shorty, she was checking up on me
From the game she was spitting in my ear
You would think that she know me (know me)
I decided to chill (okay!)
Conversation got heavy (hey)
She had me feeling like she's ready to blow (watch out)
Oh (watch out)
She's saying "Come get me" (come get me)
So I got up and followed her to the floor
She said, "Baby, let's go"
When I told her (let's go)
I said
Yeah!
Shorty got down low and said "Come and get me"
(Yeah!) Yeah!
I got so caught up, I forgot she told me
(Yeah!) Yeah!
Her and my girl, used to be the best of homies
(Yeah!) Yeah!
Next thing I knew, she was all up on me screaming
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
So she's all up in my head now
Got me thinking that it might be a good idea to take her with me
'Cause she's ready to leave (ready to leave now)
(Let's go)
And I gotta keep it real now
'Cause on a one to ten, she's a certified twenty
But that just ain't me, hey
'Cause I don't know, if I take that chance
Just where's it gonna lead
But what I do know is the way she dance
Makes shorty alright with me (hey, hey, hey)
The way she get low
I'm like "Yeah", just work that out for me
She asks for one more dance, and I'm like "Yeah"
How the hell am I supposed to leave? (Let's go, bring the beat back!)
And I say
Yeah!
Shorty got down low and said "Come and get me"
(Yeah!) Yeah!
I got so caught up, I forgot she told me
(Yeah!) Yeah!
Her and my girl, used to be the best of homies
(Yeah!) Yeah!
Next thing I knew, she was all up on me screaming
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (hey, hey, Luda!)
Watch out, my outfit's ridiculous
In the club looking so conspicuous
And rraww, these women all on the prowl
If you hold the head steady, I'ma milk the cow (yeah!)
And forget about game, I'ma spit the truth (what?)
I won't stop 'til I get 'em in they birthday suit (yeah!)
So gimme the rhythm and it'll be off with their clothes
Then bend over to the front and touch your toes
I left the Jag and I took the Rolls
If they ain't cutting, then I put 'em on foot patrol (let's go)
How you like me now?
When my pinky's valued over three hundred thousand
Let's drink, you the one to please (yeah)
Ludacris fill cups like double D's (yeah!)
Me and Ursh' once more, and we leaves 'em dead (hey)
We want a lady in the street but a freak in the bed that say
Yeah!
Shorty got down low and said "Come and get me"
(Yeah!) Yeah!
I got so caught up, I forgot she told me
(Yeah!) Yeah!
Her and my girl, used to be the best of homies
(Yeah!) Yeah!
Next thing I knew, she was all up on me screaming
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
