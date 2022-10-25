Lirik Because of You – Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Because of You – Ne-Yo

Yeezy, Ne-Yo, the remix ayo

I think it's time to hit 'em with the Mase flow

My, uh, she was gettin' the best of me

But ooh, child, you my destiny

And I know it's especially

Hard with all these girls just testing me (c'mon)

Uh, and you gon' question me

If she even stand next to me

But you should laugh, 'cause you my better half

And these girls just fighting over the rest of me (c'mon)

Right now it feels so crazy

I know she just some lady

And my outfit is just so 80s

Not to mention McLaren Mercedes

And the 26 in-inch rim whee-eels

Look so good with your 6-inch heels

Fly sh- that you be on

Gucci on, Lanvin, Louboutin

Now we high as the way we cruising on

High like I, like Mercury

Why do I mention the solar system?

'Cause, you in my soul and system

And we gon' take her home with this one

I got something that you gon' like

You got something that I can't fight

We got something that we both gon' ride

And I know this much is true

Baby, you have become my addiction

I'm so strung out on you

I can barely move but I like it

And it's all because of you (all because of you)

And it's all because of you (all because of you)

And it's all because of you (all because of you)

And it's all because-

Never get enough

She's the sweetest drug

Think of it every second, I can't get nothing done

Only concern is the next time, I'm gonna get me some

Know I should stay away from, 'cause it's no good for me

I try and try but my obsession won't let me leave

I got a problem and I don't know what to do about it

Even if I did, I don't know if I would quit but I doubt it

I'm taken by the thought of it, and I know this much is true

Baby, you have become my addiction

I'm so strung out on you (so strung out on you)

I can barely move but I like it

And it's all because of you (all because of you)

And it's all because of you (all because of you)

And it's all because of you (all because of you)

And it's all because-

Never get enough (never get enough)

She's the sweetest drug