Lirik Because of You – Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Because of You – Ne-Yo
Yeezy, Ne-Yo, the remix ayo
I think it's time to hit 'em with the Mase flow
My, uh, she was gettin' the best of me
But ooh, child, you my destiny
And I know it's especially
Hard with all these girls just testing me (c'mon)
Uh, and you gon' question me
If she even stand next to me
But you should laugh, 'cause you my better half
And these girls just fighting over the rest of me (c'mon)
Right now it feels so crazy
I know she just some lady
And my outfit is just so 80s
Not to mention McLaren Mercedes
And the 26 in-inch rim whee-eels
Look so good with your 6-inch heels
Fly sh- that you be on
Gucci on, Lanvin, Louboutin
Now we high as the way we cruising on
High like I, like Mercury
Why do I mention the solar system?
'Cause, you in my soul and system
And we gon' take her home with this one
I got something that you gon' like
You got something that I can't fight
We got something that we both gon' ride
And I know this much is true
Baby, you have become my addiction
I'm so strung out on you
I can barely move but I like it
And it's all because of you (all because of you)
And it's all because of you (all because of you)
And it's all because of you (all because of you)
And it's all because-
Never get enough
She's the sweetest drug
Think of it every second, I can't get nothing done
Only concern is the next time, I'm gonna get me some
Know I should stay away from, 'cause it's no good for me
I try and try but my obsession won't let me leave
I got a problem and I don't know what to do about it
Even if I did, I don't know if I would quit but I doubt it
I'm taken by the thought of it, and I know this much is true
Baby, you have become my addiction
I'm so strung out on you (so strung out on you)
I can barely move but I like it
And it's all because of you (all because of you)
And it's all because of you (all because of you)
And it's all because of you (all because of you)
And it's all because-
Never get enough (never get enough)
She's the sweetest drug
