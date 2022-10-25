Lirik Lagu Flower - VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
25 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB
VERIVERY.
VERIVERY. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Mnet K-POP

Flower - VERIVERY

Eotteon saenggageuro naege
Daeche wae jalhaejuni neon Oh why
I don't need a girl
Gwansimeul juji ma geuge deo pyeonhae
I like you
Amu gamheung eopsdeon nande
Jakku mireonaeryeo haedo
Naege dagawa
Eonjebuteoinga kkocceuro pin neo

Sinhoreul bonae mayday neoege
Eodumeul balkhyeojwo baby bureul kyeo neoui mam
Neoui jonjaemaneurodo
Nal andal nage mandeureonwa crazy yeah

Haru jongil neowa hamkke yeah
Nareul majuhaneun geon you
Eoneusaebuteonga modeun ge
Dallajigo issneun geol you
Barabol subakke
Neoran kkocceun nareul hwanhage bichune
Yeah yeah
Nae gyeote everyday
Isseul su issgie jeongmal haengbokhande
Woo yeah yeah yeah

Hwaksineul gajyeo uisimeun geuman
Tell me what you want
Eotteon neukkiminji
Neoneun moreugessji
Daeche mwol haeya haneunji

Ay Ay naege wa
Oneul nan drive me crazy
Chwihaejwo oneul bam neoege ppajillae
Naege dagawa
Eonjebuteoinga kkocceuro pin neo

Sinhoreul bonae mayday neoege
Eodumeul balkhyeojwo baby bureul kyeo neoui mam
Neoui jonjaemaneurodo
Nal andal nage mandeureonwa crazy yeah

Eodiseodeun neol gidaryeo yeah
Gwaenhi neoui juwireul woo
Eoneusaebuteonga modeun ge
Dallajigo issneun geol you
Barabol subakke
Neoran kkocceun nareul hwanhage bichune
Yeah yeah
Nae gyeote everyday
Isseul su issgie jeongmal haengbokhande
Woo yeah yeah yeah

Nega ganeun gosmada
Take me so high naranhi gati anja
Josimseureopge
Put my hands on you Oh girl
Nege jeomjeom ppajyeo Crazy
Amu maldo jigeum naegeneun piryo eopseo
Don't wanna losing you

Cheoncheonhi naege dagawa
Nae mame kkocceul piwojwo
Eonjedeun nal bichwojullae yeah

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

