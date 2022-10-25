Lirik Lagu Flower - VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Flower - VERIVERY

Eotteon saenggageuro naege

Daeche wae jalhaejuni neon Oh why

I don't need a girl

Gwansimeul juji ma geuge deo pyeonhae

I like you

Amu gamheung eopsdeon nande

Jakku mireonaeryeo haedo

Naege dagawa

Eonjebuteoinga kkocceuro pin neo

Sinhoreul bonae mayday neoege

Eodumeul balkhyeojwo baby bureul kyeo neoui mam

Neoui jonjaemaneurodo

Nal andal nage mandeureonwa crazy yeah

Haru jongil neowa hamkke yeah

Nareul majuhaneun geon you

Eoneusaebuteonga modeun ge

Dallajigo issneun geol you

Barabol subakke

Neoran kkocceun nareul hwanhage bichune

Yeah yeah

Nae gyeote everyday

Isseul su issgie jeongmal haengbokhande

Woo yeah yeah yeah

Hwaksineul gajyeo uisimeun geuman

Tell me what you want

Eotteon neukkiminji

Neoneun moreugessji

Daeche mwol haeya haneunji

Ay Ay naege wa

Oneul nan drive me crazy

Chwihaejwo oneul bam neoege ppajillae

Naege dagawa

Eonjebuteoinga kkocceuro pin neo

Sinhoreul bonae mayday neoege

Eodumeul balkhyeojwo baby bureul kyeo neoui mam

Neoui jonjaemaneurodo

Nal andal nage mandeureonwa crazy yeah

Eodiseodeun neol gidaryeo yeah

Gwaenhi neoui juwireul woo

Eoneusaebuteonga modeun ge

Dallajigo issneun geol you

Barabol subakke

Neoran kkocceun nareul hwanhage bichune

Yeah yeah

Nae gyeote everyday

Isseul su issgie jeongmal haengbokhande

Woo yeah yeah yeah

Nega ganeun gosmada

Take me so high naranhi gati anja

Josimseureopge

Put my hands on you Oh girl

Nege jeomjeom ppajyeo Crazy

Amu maldo jigeum naegeneun piryo eopseo

Don't wanna losing you

Cheoncheonhi naege dagawa

Nae mame kkocceul piwojwo

Eonjedeun nal bichwojullae yeah