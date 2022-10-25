Lirik Lagu Robbery - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
25 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB
Rapper Juice WRLD.
Rapper Juice WRLD.

Robbery - Juice WRLD

Man, what? (Haha)
This shit funny
I was like, "Oof this Hennessy strong as fuck, boy"

She told me put my heart in the bag (In the bag)
And nobody gets hurt (Nobody)
Now I'm running from her love, I'm not fast (Fast)
So I'm making it worse (Making it worse)
Now I'm digging up a grave, from my past
I'm a whole different person (A whole different person)
It's a gift and a curse (A gift and a curse)
But I cannot reverse it

I can't reverse it
It was a gift and a curse
And now I'm drinking too much, so I'ma talk with a slur
Last time I saw you it ended in a blur
I woke up in a hearse
She said, "You loved me first" (First)
One thing my dad told me was, "Never let your woman know when you're insecure"
So I put Gucci on the fur
And I put my wrist on iceberg
One thing my heart tells me is, "Flex on a hoe every time they're insecure"
I guess you came through
I'm running from you
Was your love for real? (For real? For real?)
Is your love really true?

She told me put my heart in the bag (In the bag)
And nobody gets hurt (Nobody)
Now I'm running from her love, I'm not fast (Fast)
So I'm making it worse (Making it worse)
Now I'm digging up a grave, from my past
I'm a whole different person (A whole different person)
It's a gift and a curse (A gift and a curse)
But I cannot reverse it

You gave me the runaround
I really hate the runaround
You really got me paranoid
I always keep a gun around
You always give me butterflies
When you come around
When you come around
When you come around

You let me know love is not the answer
Not the answer, not the answer
I love to do drugs so mind my manners
I get high when you don't decide to answer
Phone home, I need to phone home
I'm throwing rocks at your window, I need to go home
I don't wanna leave
I just wanna be with you
You, you, you

She told me put my heart in the bag (In the bag)
And nobody gets hurt (Nobody)
Now I'm running from her love, I'm not fast (Fast)
So I'm making it worse (Making it worse)
Now I'm digging up a grave, from my past
I'm a whole different person (A whole different person)
It's a gift and a curse (A gift and a curse)
But I cannot reverse it

Album: Death Race for Love

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

