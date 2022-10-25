Lirik Lagu Robbery - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Robbery - Juice WRLD

Man, what? (Haha)

This shit funny

I was like, "Oof this Hennessy strong as fuck, boy"

She told me put my heart in the bag (In the bag)

And nobody gets hurt (Nobody)

Now I'm running from her love, I'm not fast (Fast)

So I'm making it worse (Making it worse)

Now I'm digging up a grave, from my past

I'm a whole different person (A whole different person)

It's a gift and a curse (A gift and a curse)

But I cannot reverse it

I can't reverse it

It was a gift and a curse

And now I'm drinking too much, so I'ma talk with a slur

Last time I saw you it ended in a blur

I woke up in a hearse

She said, "You loved me first" (First)

One thing my dad told me was, "Never let your woman know when you're insecure"

So I put Gucci on the fur

And I put my wrist on iceberg

One thing my heart tells me is, "Flex on a hoe every time they're insecure"

I guess you came through

I'm running from you

Was your love for real? (For real? For real?)

Is your love really true?

She told me put my heart in the bag (In the bag)

And nobody gets hurt (Nobody)

Now I'm running from her love, I'm not fast (Fast)

So I'm making it worse (Making it worse)

Now I'm digging up a grave, from my past

I'm a whole different person (A whole different person)

It's a gift and a curse (A gift and a curse)

But I cannot reverse it

You gave me the runaround

I really hate the runaround

You really got me paranoid

I always keep a gun around

You always give me butterflies

When you come around

When you come around

When you come around

You let me know love is not the answer

Not the answer, not the answer

I love to do drugs so mind my manners

I get high when you don't decide to answer

Phone home, I need to phone home

I'm throwing rocks at your window, I need to go home

I don't wanna leave

I just wanna be with you

You, you, you

She told me put my heart in the bag (In the bag)

And nobody gets hurt (Nobody)

Now I'm running from her love, I'm not fast (Fast)

So I'm making it worse (Making it worse)

Now I'm digging up a grave, from my past

I'm a whole different person (A whole different person)

It's a gift and a curse (A gift and a curse)

But I cannot reverse it

Album: Death Race for Love