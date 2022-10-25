Lirik Lagu Waiting – The Adams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Waiting - The Adams

Waiting...

Waiting for you tonight

I'm dreaming you are here with me tonight

Someday...

I will be by your side

Together we climb mountain across the sea

Believe in me that you want it too

You never let somebody closed to you

Just promise me that you never let me down

None of this is gonna last forever

Believe in me that you want it too

You never let somebody closed to you

Just promise me that you never let me down

Love me 'till the end of time

Waiting...

I gotta closed to you

Every time I see you, what you gonna do?

I'm waiting...

You gonna closed to me

No matter how the people want to say

Believe in me that you want it too

You never let somebody closed to you

Just promise me that you never let me down

And none of this is gonna last forever

Believe in me that you want it too

You never let somebody closed to you

Just promise me that you never let me down

Love me till the end of time