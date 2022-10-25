Lirik Lagu Waiting – The Adams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Waiting - The Adams
Waiting...
Waiting for you tonight
I'm dreaming you are here with me tonight
Someday...
I will be by your side
Together we climb mountain across the sea
Believe in me that you want it too
You never let somebody closed to you
Just promise me that you never let me down
None of this is gonna last forever
Believe in me that you want it too
You never let somebody closed to you
Just promise me that you never let me down
Love me 'till the end of time
Waiting...
I gotta closed to you
Every time I see you, what you gonna do?
I'm waiting...
You gonna closed to me
No matter how the people want to say
Believe in me that you want it too
You never let somebody closed to you
Just promise me that you never let me down
And none of this is gonna last forever
Believe in me that you want it too
You never let somebody closed to you
Just promise me that you never let me down
Love me till the end of time
