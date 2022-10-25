Lirik Lagu Bet My Heart - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's not time for conversation, no
I don't want to complicate this for you
And I leave them other girls alone
If you'll be the one that I come home to
All of my love, all of my love
My time, my attention
My patience, I'm giving it all
All the above, all the above
No this ain't the way
That I usually play this
No, no
Would I lose
If I bet my heart on you
Would I lose
If I bet my heart on you
I don't wanna slow down
Won't you let me know now
Would I lose, oh
If I bet my heart on you (bet my heart on)
Is it real, is it fake
Would you leave, would you stay
Will the night turn into day
Will we get closer
Or will it be over
I'm only hoping
I don't waste, I don't waste
All of my love, all of my love
My time, my attention
My patience, I'm giving it all
All the above, all the above
No this ain't the way
That I usually play this
No, no
Would I lose
If I bet my heart on you
Would I lose
If I bet my heart on you
I don't wanna slow down
Won't you let me know now
Would I lose, oh
If I bet my heart on you (bet my heart on)
If I bet my heart on you (bet my heart on)
It's not time for conversation, no
I don't want to complicate this for you
And I leave them other girls alone
If you'll be the one that I come home to
Would I lose
If I bet my heart on you
Would I lose
If I bet my heart on you
I don't wanna slow down
Won't you let me know now
Would I lose, oh
Would I lose
If I bet my heart on you
Would I lose
If I bet my heart on you
I don't wanna slow down
Won't you let me know now
Would I lose, oh
If I bet my heart on you (bet my heart on)
If I bet my heart on you (bet my heart on)
If I bet my heart on you
