Lirik Lagu Bet My Heart - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bet My Heart – Maroon 5

It's not time for conversation, no

I don't want to complicate this for you

And I leave them other girls alone

If you'll be the one that I come home to

All of my love, all of my love

My time, my attention

My patience, I'm giving it all

All the above, all the above

No this ain't the way

That I usually play this

No, no

Would I lose

If I bet my heart on you

Would I lose

If I bet my heart on you

I don't wanna slow down

Won't you let me know now

Would I lose, oh

If I bet my heart on you (bet my heart on)

Is it real, is it fake

Would you leave, would you stay

Will the night turn into day

Will we get closer

Or will it be over

I'm only hoping

I don't waste, I don't waste

All of my love, all of my love

My time, my attention

My patience, I'm giving it all

All the above, all the above

No this ain't the way

That I usually play this

No, no

Would I lose

If I bet my heart on you

Would I lose

If I bet my heart on you

I don't wanna slow down

Won't you let me know now

Would I lose, oh

If I bet my heart on you (bet my heart on)

If I bet my heart on you (bet my heart on)

It's not time for conversation, no

I don't want to complicate this for you

And I leave them other girls alone

If you'll be the one that I come home to

Would I lose

If I bet my heart on you

Would I lose

If I bet my heart on you

I don't wanna slow down

Won't you let me know now

Would I lose, oh

Would I lose

If I bet my heart on you

Would I lose

If I bet my heart on you

I don't wanna slow down

Won't you let me know now

Would I lose, oh

If I bet my heart on you (bet my heart on)

If I bet my heart on you (bet my heart on)

If I bet my heart on you