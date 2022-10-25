Lirik Lagu We Own It - Wiz Khalifa feat 2 Chainz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu We Own It (Fast and Furious) - Wiz Khalifa feat 2 Chainz

It's Young Khalifa man

2 Chainz!

Money's the motivation

Money's the conversation

You on vacation, we gettin' paid so

We on paid-cation, I did it for the fam

It's whatever we had to do, it's just who I am

Yeah, it's the life I chose

Gunshots in the dark, one eye closed

And we got it cookin' like a one-eyed stove

You can catch me kissin' my girl with both eye' closed

Perfectin' my passion, thanks for askin'

Couldn't slow down, so we had to crash it

You use plastic, we 'bout cash

I see some people ahead that we gon' pass, yeah!

I never fear death or dyin'

I only fear never tryin'

I am whatever I am

Only God can judge me now

One shot, everything rides on tonight

Even if I got three strikes, I'ma go for it

This moment, we own it

Ayy, I'm not to be played with

Because it could get dangerous

See these people I ride with

This moment, we own it

And the same ones that I ride with, be the same ones that I die with

Put it all out on the line with, if you're looking for me

You could find Wiz in the new car or the crowd

With my new broad, that's a fine chick

And no other squad I'm down with, ain't (no way around it)