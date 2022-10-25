Lirik Lagu We Own It - Wiz Khalifa feat 2 Chainz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu We Own It (Fast and Furious) - Wiz Khalifa feat 2 Chainz
It's Young Khalifa man
2 Chainz!
Money's the motivation
Money's the conversation
You on vacation, we gettin' paid so
We on paid-cation, I did it for the fam
It's whatever we had to do, it's just who I am
Yeah, it's the life I chose
Gunshots in the dark, one eye closed
And we got it cookin' like a one-eyed stove
You can catch me kissin' my girl with both eye' closed
Perfectin' my passion, thanks for askin'
Couldn't slow down, so we had to crash it
You use plastic, we 'bout cash
I see some people ahead that we gon' pass, yeah!
I never fear death or dyin'
I only fear never tryin'
I am whatever I am
Only God can judge me now
One shot, everything rides on tonight
Even if I got three strikes, I'ma go for it
This moment, we own it
Ayy, I'm not to be played with
Because it could get dangerous
See these people I ride with
This moment, we own it
And the same ones that I ride with, be the same ones that I die with
Put it all out on the line with, if you're looking for me
You could find Wiz in the new car or the crowd
With my new broad, that's a fine chick
And no other squad I'm down with, ain't (no way around it)
