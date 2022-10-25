Lirik Lagu Love More - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love More - Chris Brown

'Til we get it, I'ma get it

'Til we get it,

'Til we get it, I'ma get it

'Til we get it

You say all you need is consistent love

When I try I swear it's never enough, I messed up

Maybe this thing here just ain't meant for us?

Baby, you let go and I pull you back

I let go, you ain't havin' that

We do it like we rock stars

Sexin' in my hotel room, and we so loud

Higher than a smoke cloud

Shades on doin' ninety-five wit' the top down

I might sound crazy

'Cause we be goin' back and forth

One minute I hate you, then I love you

That's how it is

'Til we get it right we gon' fuck some mo' ('til we get it)

I'ma get it (I'ma get it), 'til we get it ('til we get it)

'Til we get it right we gon' fuck some mo' (I'ma get it)

I'ma get it ('til we get it), 'til we get it (I'ma get it, turn up)

Why is it all so complicated?

Baby, this should be simple, it's all in me mental

But when you back it up, it really drives me crazy

And you know what I'm into

Make me forget what we arguin' about, ayy

We do it like we rock stars

Sexin' in my hotel room, and we so loud

Higher than a smoke cloud

Shades on doin' ninety-five wit' the top down

I might sound crazy

'Cause we be goin' back and forth

One minute I hate you, then I love you

That's how it is

'Til we get it right we gon' fuck some mo' ('til we get it)

I'ma get it (I'ma get it), 'til we get it ('til we get it)

'Til we get it right we gon' fuck some mo' (I'ma get it)

I'ma get it ('til we get it, yeah), 'til we get it (I'ma get it)

Yo (turn up)

He don't know me

But he settin' up to blow me, uh

Said my Twitter picture 'mind him of Naomi, uh

On the low I used to holla at his homie, uh

Fuck it, now I'm about to ride him like a pony, yeah

Okay, thug prolly, yo come polly

He wanna fuck a bad Dolly and pop Molly

I hope your pockets got a motherfuckin' pot belly

Or is it that you never ball? John Salley

He had the Rolls in his Royce, the tone in his voice

Don't want a good girl, nah, hoes is his choice

D-D-Dick on H, p-p-pussy on W

Mouth on open, a-a-ass on smother you

A-A-Ass on the cover too, Elle Magazine

Vroom, vroom, vroom, get gasoline

Could I be your wife? Nah, we could bang though

I got these niggas whipped, call me Django

'Til we get it right we gon' fuck some mo' (oh, 'til we get it)

I'ma get it (I'ma get it, I'ma get it), 'til we get it ('til we get it)

'Til we get it right we gon' fuck some mo' (some mo') (I'ma get it)

I'ma get it ('til we get it, yeah), 'til we get it (I'ma get it)