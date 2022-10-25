Lirik Lagu Love More - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

'Til we get it, I'ma get it
'Til we get it,
'Til we get it, I'ma get it
'Til we get it
You say all you need is consistent love
When I try I swear it's never enough, I messed up
Maybe this thing here just ain't meant for us?
Baby, you let go and I pull you back
I let go, you ain't havin' that
We do it like we rock stars
Sexin' in my hotel room, and we so loud
Higher than a smoke cloud
Shades on doin' ninety-five wit' the top down
I might sound crazy
'Cause we be goin' back and forth
One minute I hate you, then I love you
That's how it is
'Til we get it right we gon' fuck some mo' ('til we get it)
I'ma get it (I'ma get it), 'til we get it ('til we get it)
'Til we get it right we gon' fuck some mo' (I'ma get it)
I'ma get it ('til we get it), 'til we get it (I'ma get it, turn up)
Why is it all so complicated?
Baby, this should be simple, it's all in me mental
But when you back it up, it really drives me crazy
And you know what I'm into
Make me forget what we arguin' about, ayy
We do it like we rock stars
Sexin' in my hotel room, and we so loud
Higher than a smoke cloud
Shades on doin' ninety-five wit' the top down
I might sound crazy
'Cause we be goin' back and forth
One minute I hate you, then I love you
That's how it is
'Til we get it right we gon' fuck some mo' ('til we get it)
I'ma get it (I'ma get it), 'til we get it ('til we get it)
'Til we get it right we gon' fuck some mo' (I'ma get it)
I'ma get it ('til we get it, yeah), 'til we get it (I'ma get it)
Yo (turn up)
He don't know me
But he settin' up to blow me, uh
Said my Twitter picture 'mind him of Naomi, uh
On the low I used to holla at his homie, uh
Fuck it, now I'm about to ride him like a pony, yeah
Okay, thug prolly, yo come polly
He wanna fuck a bad Dolly and pop Molly
I hope your pockets got a motherfuckin' pot belly
Or is it that you never ball? John Salley
He had the Rolls in his Royce, the tone in his voice
Don't want a good girl, nah, hoes is his choice
D-D-Dick on H, p-p-pussy on W
Mouth on open, a-a-ass on smother you
A-A-Ass on the cover too, Elle Magazine
Vroom, vroom, vroom, get gasoline
Could I be your wife? Nah, we could bang though
I got these niggas whipped, call me Django
'Til we get it right we gon' fuck some mo' (oh, 'til we get it)
I'ma get it (I'ma get it, I'ma get it), 'til we get it ('til we get it)
'Til we get it right we gon' fuck some mo' (some mo') (I'ma get it)
I'ma get it ('til we get it, yeah), 'til we get it (I'ma get it)
Artikel Pilihan