Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Here – Endah N Rhesa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Here – Endah N Rhesa
I always be here
Waiting for you come in back home
I keep our flowers grow
Since we planted the seed many years ago
And I stare at the moon
Hope we'll meet there
Hope we'll meet there
'Cause I miss you
I wish you were here
I know it's hard
For you to stay and so I let you go
But you promised me to never let me down
And said you love me so
And I stare at the moon
Hope we'll meet there (hope we'll meet there)
Hope we'll meet there (hope we'll meet)
'Cause I miss you
I wish you were here
Make your dreams fulfilled (make your dreams fulfilled)
And don't forget to take me with you someday
And I stare at the moon
Hope we'll meet there (hope we'll meet there)
Hope we'll meet there (hope we'll meet)
'Cause I miss you
And I stare at the moon
Hope we'll meet there (hope we'll meet there)
Hope we'll meet there (hope we'll meet)
'Cause I miss you
I wish you were here
I wish you were here
