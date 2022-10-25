Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Here – Endah N Rhesa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Here – Endah N Rhesa

I always be here

Waiting for you come in back home

I keep our flowers grow

Since we planted the seed many years ago

And I stare at the moon

Hope we'll meet there

Hope we'll meet there

'Cause I miss you

I wish you were here

I know it's hard

For you to stay and so I let you go

But you promised me to never let me down

And said you love me so

And I stare at the moon

Hope we'll meet there (hope we'll meet there)

Hope we'll meet there (hope we'll meet)

'Cause I miss you

I wish you were here

Make your dreams fulfilled (make your dreams fulfilled)

And don't forget to take me with you someday

And I stare at the moon

Hope we'll meet there (hope we'll meet there)

Hope we'll meet there (hope we'll meet)

'Cause I miss you

And I stare at the moon

Hope we'll meet there (hope we'll meet there)

Hope we'll meet there (hope we'll meet)

'Cause I miss you

I wish you were here

I wish you were here