Lirik Lagu Money - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Alright, alright, let's do this
Can I have one of those cupcakes?
No, no cupcakes
There's no time, there's no time for cupcakes
I don't think I can get to the drum kit in time, ahh
Wait, wait for me, guys
Is that your bass amp? Ah, nice, there you go
What? Yeah
Alright, for real, for real
*Take my money*
Black jeans, white tee, black Converse
You know she gets it right
Blue hair, blue eyes, I saw her
I couldn't help it, I was like
I wanna be, be, be in the game
I wanna know, know your middle name
If we can go, go, it won't be the same
'Cause right now you're killing the game
Everybody's gonna go big tonight
In a couple hours, we'll be like
Take my money (Hey!), take my keys
Drive this car through the drive-thru, please
From the floor to the ceilin', robbin' and stealin'
Everybody in the place catch that feeling like
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Take my money
Late night, passed out in Tokyo
New York, LA, Chicago
She said her friends were at the show
Backstage, we'll let 'em in
They wanna be, be, be in the game
They wanna know, know what we've gotta say
And in the front row you're goin' insane
And in the back row you're killing the game
Everybody's gonna go big tonight
In a couple hours, we'll be like
Take my money (Hey!), take my keys
Drive this car through the drive-thru, please
From the floor to the ceilin', robbin' and stealin'
Everybody in the place catch that feeling like (Woo!)
Take my money, take my keys
Drive this car through the drive-thru, please
From the floor to the ceilin', robbin' and stealin'
Everybody in the place
You can all take my money (Hey!), take my keys
Drive this car through the drive-thru, please
From the floor to the ceilin', robbin' and stealin'
Everybody in the place catch that feeling like
