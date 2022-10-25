Lirik Lagu Money - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Money - 5 Seconds of Summer

Alright, alright, let's do this

Can I have one of those cupcakes?

No, no cupcakes

There's no time, there's no time for cupcakes

I don't think I can get to the drum kit in time, ahh

Wait, wait for me, guys

Is that your bass amp? Ah, nice, there you go

What? Yeah

Alright, for real, for real

*Take my money*

Black jeans, white tee, black Converse

You know she gets it right

Blue hair, blue eyes, I saw her

I couldn't help it, I was like

I wanna be, be, be in the game

I wanna know, know your middle name

If we can go, go, it won't be the same

'Cause right now you're killing the game

Everybody's gonna go big tonight

In a couple hours, we'll be like

Take my money (Hey!), take my keys

Drive this car through the drive-thru, please

From the floor to the ceilin', robbin' and stealin'

Everybody in the place catch that feeling like

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Take my money

Late night, passed out in Tokyo

New York, LA, Chicago

She said her friends were at the show

Backstage, we'll let 'em in

They wanna be, be, be in the game

They wanna know, know what we've gotta say

And in the front row you're goin' insane

And in the back row you're killing the game

Everybody's gonna go big tonight

In a couple hours, we'll be like

Take my money (Hey!), take my keys

Drive this car through the drive-thru, please

From the floor to the ceilin', robbin' and stealin'

Everybody in the place catch that feeling like (Woo!)

Take my money, take my keys

Drive this car through the drive-thru, please

From the floor to the ceilin', robbin' and stealin'

Everybody in the place

You can all take my money (Hey!), take my keys

Drive this car through the drive-thru, please

From the floor to the ceilin', robbin' and stealin'

Everybody in the place catch that feeling like