Lirik Lagu Chocolate - Kangnam dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 25 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB
Penyanyi, Kangnam.
Penyanyi, Kangnam.

Chocolate - Kangnam

1 2 3 4
Let’s Go
Baby You namanui You
Neon dalkomhan Chocolate gata
Ch Ch Chocolate gata

You namanui You girl
Ireon ireon naege daheun ipsuldo
Go taste it

Sweet that that that that
Neol deurikyeobolge
Ni hyanggireul da jullae
Go taste it

Sweet that that that that
Nal deryeoga june
Neon dalkomhan Chocolate gata

Ireun achiminde beolsseo
Ni saenggage gunggeumhae gunggeumhae
Museun saenggakhae wae iri chojohae
What
Gojak myeot bun an jinassne

Kkamppakkkamppak georin
Ni nundongjaga areun
Georil ttaemada mada michyeo nan

Dotomhage nal hyanghan
Ni ipsulgwa budeureoun
Ni hyanggi pibu Oh Oh

Baby You namanui You
Neon dalkomhan Chocolate gata
Ch Ch Chocolate gata
You namanui You girl
Ireon ireon naege daheun ipsuldo
Go taste it

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

