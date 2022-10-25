Lirik Lagu Chocolate - Kangnam dan Fakta di Baliknya

Chocolate - Kangnam

1 2 3 4

Let’s Go

Baby You namanui You

Neon dalkomhan Chocolate gata

Ch Ch Chocolate gata

You namanui You girl

Ireon ireon naege daheun ipsuldo

Go taste it

Sweet that that that that

Neol deurikyeobolge

Ni hyanggireul da jullae

Go taste it

Sweet that that that that

Nal deryeoga june

Neon dalkomhan Chocolate gata

Ireun achiminde beolsseo

Ni saenggage gunggeumhae gunggeumhae

Museun saenggakhae wae iri chojohae

What

Gojak myeot bun an jinassne

Kkamppakkkamppak georin

Ni nundongjaga areun

Georil ttaemada mada michyeo nan

Dotomhage nal hyanghan

Ni ipsulgwa budeureoun

Ni hyanggi pibu Oh Oh

Baby You namanui You

Neon dalkomhan Chocolate gata

Ch Ch Chocolate gata

You namanui You girl

Ireon ireon naege daheun ipsuldo

Go taste it