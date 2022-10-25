Lirik Lagu Chocolate - Kangnam dan Fakta di Baliknya

1 2 3 4
Let’s Go
Baby You namanui You
Neon dalkomhan Chocolate gata
Ch Ch Chocolate gata
You namanui You girl
Ireon ireon naege daheun ipsuldo
Go taste it
Sweet that that that that
Neol deurikyeobolge
Ni hyanggireul da jullae
Go taste it
Sweet that that that that
Nal deryeoga june
Neon dalkomhan Chocolate gata
Ireun achiminde beolsseo
Ni saenggage gunggeumhae gunggeumhae
Museun saenggakhae wae iri chojohae
What
Gojak myeot bun an jinassne
Kkamppakkkamppak georin
Ni nundongjaga areun
Georil ttaemada mada michyeo nan
Dotomhage nal hyanghan
Ni ipsulgwa budeureoun
Ni hyanggi pibu Oh Oh
Baby You namanui You
Neon dalkomhan Chocolate gata
Ch Ch Chocolate gata
You namanui You girl
Ireon ireon naege daheun ipsuldo
Go taste it
