Lirik Lagu Gangster Trippin - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gangster Trippin - Fatboy Slim

We gotta, we gotta, we gotta

We gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that, kick that gangster sh-

We gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that sh-, kick that sh-, kick that sh- (uh)

C'mon (uah), c'mon (ha-ha), c'mon (ha-ha)

We gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon, C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon, C'mon, C'mon we gotta kick

What we're doin' when a

What we're doin' when a

What we're doin' when a fatboy slippin' (yeah, yeah, yeah)

We gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that

C'mon, C'mon, we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that

C'mon, C'mon, C'mon, (bam-bam) we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that

C'mon, C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that gangster sh-

C'mon we gotta kick that, kick that, kick that, kick that, kick that, kick that, kick that, kick that