Lirik Lagu I Will Go and Do - David Archuleta dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Will Go and Do - David Archuleta

No matter where I go

I know I'm not alone

I feel my Savior there beside me

He leads me through the night

He's always been my guide

He promised He will never leave me

Though my burdens seem too much to bear

He'll bless me

So whatever He commands

I will go and do

I will stand for truth

Though the world may back away

I will walk right through

I know if I follow Him

Follow Him in faith

He will ease my burdens

And He'll provide a way

He'll provide a way

When I feel overcome

And all my strength is gone

I think of all the ways He's blessed me

My journey may seem long

But He'll lift me with His love

A perfect love that's never ending

He will give me

Give me all the strength I'm needing

So whatever He commands

I will go and do

I will stand for truth

Though the world may back away

I will walk right through

I know if I follow Him

Follow Him in faith

He will ease my burdens

And He'll provide a way

He'll provide a way

For me to cross the desert

To sail across the ocean

If that's where He sends me

I'll follow His plan

I'll do whatever He commands me

For I know that He will lead me

To the promised land

I will go and do

I will stand for truth

Though the world may shut Him out

I will make Him room

I know if I follow Him

Follow Him in Faith

He will ease my burdens

And He'll provide a way

He'll provide a way, eh

He'll provide a way, eh

No matter where I go

I know I'm not alone

I feel my Savior there beside me