Lirik Lagu Mind - Krista Monica dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mind - Krista Monica

Starry skies out the window

We put our head down our pillow

You've got the nightmares that're haunting you

And I've got the dreamland to go to

Do you remember?

We were talking till the break of dawn

Most of the time when my eyes were shutting down

In the mid conversation

I don't mind

Why can't we be together?

We do it all the time

And I can't get enough

Stay together

Playing records on the table

I'm the first who will listen

You're working on that desk

While I catch you smiling back at me

And tell me the same old stories too

And now my head is all about you

I don't mind (I don't mind), I don't mind

Now why can't we be together?

We do it all the time

And I can't get enough

Stay together

Why can't we be together?

We do it all the time

And I can't get enough

Stay together

Why can't we be together? (Together)

We do it all the time (All the time)

And I can't get enough

Stay together

Why can't we, we, we

Why can't we, why can't we

Why can't we (Oh-oh)

We, we (Why can't we stay together?)