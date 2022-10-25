Lirik Lagu Mind - Krista Monica dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mind - Krista Monica
Starry skies out the window
We put our head down our pillow
You've got the nightmares that're haunting you
And I've got the dreamland to go to
Do you remember?
We were talking till the break of dawn
Most of the time when my eyes were shutting down
In the mid conversation
I don't mind
Why can't we be together?
We do it all the time
And I can't get enough
Stay together
Playing records on the table
I'm the first who will listen
You're working on that desk
While I catch you smiling back at me
And tell me the same old stories too
And now my head is all about you
I don't mind (I don't mind), I don't mind
Now why can't we be together?
We do it all the time
And I can't get enough
Stay together
Why can't we be together?
We do it all the time
And I can't get enough
Stay together
Why can't we be together? (Together)
We do it all the time (All the time)
And I can't get enough
Stay together
Why can't we, we, we
Why can't we, why can't we
Why can't we (Oh-oh)
We, we (Why can't we stay together?)
