Lirik Lagu Be Alright – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Be Alright – Ariana Grande
Midnight shadows
When finding love is a battle
But daylight is so close
So don't you worry 'bout a thing
We're gonna be alright
Baby, don't you know
All them tears gon' come and go
Baby, you just gotta make up your mind
That every little thing is gonna be alright
Baby, don't you know
All them tears gon' come and go
Baby, you just gotta make up your mind
We decide it
We're gonna be alright
In slow motion
Can't seem to get where we're going
But the hard times are golden
Cause they all lead to better days
We're gonna be alright
Baby, don't you know
All them tears gon' come and go
Baby, you just gotta make up your mind
That every little thing is gonna be alright
Baby, don't you know
All them tears gon' come and go
Baby, you just gotta make up your mind
We decide it
We're gonna be alright
We're gonna be alright
We're gonna be alright
We're gonna be alright
