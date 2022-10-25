Lirik Lagu Be Alright – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Be Alright – Ariana Grande

Midnight shadows

When finding love is a battle

But daylight is so close

So don't you worry 'bout a thing

We're gonna be alright

Baby, don't you know

All them tears gon' come and go

Baby, you just gotta make up your mind

That every little thing is gonna be alright

Baby, don't you know

All them tears gon' come and go

Baby, you just gotta make up your mind

We decide it

We're gonna be alright

In slow motion

Can't seem to get where we're going

But the hard times are golden

Cause they all lead to better days

We're gonna be alright

Baby, don't you know

All them tears gon' come and go

Baby, you just gotta make up your mind

That every little thing is gonna be alright

Baby, don't you know

All them tears gon' come and go

Baby, you just gotta make up your mind

We decide it

We're gonna be alright

We're gonna be alright

We're gonna be alright

We're gonna be alright