Lirik Lagu Give - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 25 Oktober 2022, 00:09 WIB

Lirik Lagu Give - You Me At Six

It's been a day
It's felt like an age
Since I have seen you
A face to face so we can say what we need to

I know you've changed
You don't look the same
We all make mistakes
It's growing pains, it's just a phase we have to go through

I've been wasting all this time
Trying to keep you off my mind
Yeah, you off my mind, no more

I've been wasting all these nights
Trying to keep you off my mind
Yeah, you off my mind, no more

How long should I wait (I wait, I wait)
To feel myself, feel myself again
Cause I don’t think you hate (You hate, you hate)
When we’re side by side but going two separate ways

I've been wasting all this time
Trying to keep you off my mind
Yeah, you off my mind, no more

I've been wasting all these nights
Trying to keep you off my mind
Yeah, you off my mind, no more

What are you searching for?
What are you looking for?
I don't think you know
I don't think you know

I've been wasting all this time
Trying to keep you off my mind
You off my mind, hey!

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

25 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 18:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Jangan Disepelekan, Ketahui Pentingnya Pendinginan Usai Berolahraga Bagi Tubuh
2

Temuan Dinkes DKI Jakarta: Penyebab Kematian Pasien Gagal Ginjal Akut Karena Terlambat Didiagnosis
3

Lansia Dimarahi Diduga Gegara Potong Rambut Anak Tetangga Tanpa Izin
4

Elite NasDem Maknai Gesture Jokowi Enggan Dipeluk Surya Paloh di HUT Golkar
5

5 Rekomendasi Kuliner Enak di Yogyakarta yang Wajib Dicoba
6

Rusia Serang Ukraina Pakai Drone Iran, Gedung Putih Tuduh Moskow Dibantu Ahli Militer Teheran
7

Beri Hukuman ke Cristiano Ronaldo, Manajer Manchester United Ungkap Posisinya
8

Dibahas dalam Acara TV, Bunda Corla pada Raffi Ahmad: Biarlah, Cukup Nama yang Masuk TV
9

Kolesterol Tinggi Bisa Menyerang Anak-anak, Kenali Penyebab dan Langkah untuk Memeriksanya
10

Viral! Seorang Nenek Potong Rambut Anak Tetangga Tanpa Izin

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Selasa 25 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Selasa 25 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

25 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 25 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 25 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

25 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Selasa 25 Oktober 2022, Manfaatkan Hari ini Untuk Menjalin Hubungan Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Selasa 25 Oktober 2022, Manfaatkan Hari ini Untuk Menjalin Hubungan Anda

25 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban Soal Essay PAI Kelas X Nomor 3 dan 4 Halaman 201 Kurikulum Merdeka Beserta Penjelasannya

Kunci Jawaban Soal Essay PAI Kelas X Nomor 3 dan 4 Halaman 201 Kurikulum Merdeka Beserta Penjelasannya

25 Oktober 2022, 00:07 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Jawaban Setelah Mempelajari Materi Ini, Strategi yang Akan Saya Lakukan untuk Menyelaraskan Kebutuhan Murid

Jawaban Setelah Mempelajari Materi Ini, Strategi yang Akan Saya Lakukan untuk Menyelaraskan Kebutuhan Murid

25 Oktober 2022, 00:07 WIB

Warta Bulukumba

Pelajar Bulukumba akui smart school menjadikan proses belajar tidak membosankan

Pelajar Bulukumba akui smart school menjadikan proses belajar tidak membosankan

25 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 25 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 25 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

25 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Selasa 25 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Selasa 25 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

25 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini, Selasa 25 Oktober 2022, Komitmen Anda Akan Mulai Membuahkan Hasil

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini, Selasa 25 Oktober 2022, Komitmen Anda Akan Mulai Membuahkan Hasil

25 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Tata Laksana Doa Rosario Untuk Hari Ini, Selasa, 25 Oktober 2022, dan Ayat Alkitab Renungan Bagi Umat Katolik

Tata Laksana Doa Rosario Untuk Hari Ini, Selasa, 25 Oktober 2022, dan Ayat Alkitab Renungan Bagi Umat Katolik

25 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kode Redeem FF Selasa, 25 Oktober 2022 : Jangan Sampai Kehabisan, Segera Klaim Hari Ini

Kode Redeem FF Selasa, 25 Oktober 2022 : Jangan Sampai Kehabisan, Segera Klaim Hari Ini

25 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Ini Bedanya Khodam dan Qorin, Jangan sampai Tertukar, Om Hao : Hati-Hati Bisa Berganti Peran

Ini Bedanya Khodam dan Qorin, Jangan sampai Tertukar, Om Hao : Hati-Hati Bisa Berganti Peran

25 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Jawaban Ibu dan Bapak Guru, Yuk Kita Lihat Kembali Keadaan Kelas Kita! Apakah Ada Murid Kesulitan Belajar?

Jawaban Ibu dan Bapak Guru, Yuk Kita Lihat Kembali Keadaan Kelas Kita! Apakah Ada Murid Kesulitan Belajar?

24 Oktober 2022, 23:59 WIB

Kendalku

SIAPA Sosok Pencipta Lagu Asmalibrasi? Ini Profil Fanny Soegi Lengkap dengan Anggota Grup Band

SIAPA Sosok Pencipta Lagu Asmalibrasi? Ini Profil Fanny Soegi Lengkap dengan Anggota Grup Band

24 Oktober 2022, 23:59 WIB

Arah Kata

Kapolri Tegaskan Pecat Anggota Jika Terlibat Setoran dari Bawahan ke Atasan

Kapolri Tegaskan Pecat Anggota Jika Terlibat Setoran dari Bawahan ke Atasan

24 Oktober 2022, 23:57 WIB

Mata Bangka

Sedang Menimbang Beli Wuling Air Ev? Beginilah Ramalan Mobil Listrik di Masa Depan

Sedang Menimbang Beli Wuling Air Ev? Beginilah Ramalan Mobil Listrik di Masa Depan

24 Oktober 2022, 23:56 WIB

Lamongan Today

Link Download Minecraft 1.19.0.30 Mod Apk Asli Mojang Studios, Banyak Fitur Unlimited

Link Download Minecraft 1.19.0.30 Mod Apk Asli Mojang Studios, Banyak Fitur Unlimited

24 Oktober 2022, 23:55 WIB

Portal Bolmong

Lirik Lagu 'Tatap Aku Sebentar' Oleh Glenn Samuel

Lirik Lagu 'Tatap Aku Sebentar' Oleh Glenn Samuel

24 Oktober 2022, 23:52 WIB

Media Kupang

Mengintip Aksi Para Suster Muda di Hari Minggu Misi Sedunia ke 96, Ada Sharing dan Momen Membaharui Komitmen

Mengintip Aksi Para Suster Muda di Hari Minggu Misi Sedunia ke 96, Ada Sharing dan Momen Membaharui Komitmen

24 Oktober 2022, 23:50 WIB

Portal Bolmong

Lirik Lagu Baru 'Anti Hero' Oleh Taylor Swift

Lirik Lagu Baru 'Anti Hero' Oleh Taylor Swift

24 Oktober 2022, 23:50 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Mirip Harley Davidson, Keeway SCR 250V Bergaya Scrambler Resmi Meluncur Berikut Spesifikasinya

Mirip Harley Davidson, Keeway SCR 250V Bergaya Scrambler Resmi Meluncur Berikut Spesifikasinya

24 Oktober 2022, 23:48 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Hal Apa yang Membuat Ibu dan Bapak Guru Menyukai Mata Pelajaran yang Saat Ini Diampu? Berikut Jawabannya

Hal Apa yang Membuat Ibu dan Bapak Guru Menyukai Mata Pelajaran yang Saat Ini Diampu? Berikut Jawabannya

24 Oktober 2022, 23:47 WIB

Portal Bolmong

Perbandingan Spesifikasi Utama dan Harga: iPhone 14 Plus vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Perbandingan Spesifikasi Utama dan Harga: iPhone 14 Plus vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

24 Oktober 2022, 23:47 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini, Selasa, 25 Oktober 2022: Cinta yang Menggemparkan Dunia

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini, Selasa, 25 Oktober 2022: Cinta yang Menggemparkan Dunia

24 Oktober 2022, 23:45 WIB

Portal Bolmong

Perbandingan Spesifikasi Utama dan Harga: Vivo V25 Pro Vs Xiaomi Civi 2

Perbandingan Spesifikasi Utama dan Harga: Vivo V25 Pro Vs Xiaomi Civi 2

24 Oktober 2022, 23:43 WIB