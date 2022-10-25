Lirik Lagu Give - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Give - You Me At Six

It's been a day

It's felt like an age

Since I have seen you

A face to face so we can say what we need to

I know you've changed

You don't look the same

We all make mistakes

It's growing pains, it's just a phase we have to go through

I've been wasting all this time

Trying to keep you off my mind

Yeah, you off my mind, no more

I've been wasting all these nights

Trying to keep you off my mind

Yeah, you off my mind, no more

How long should I wait (I wait, I wait)

To feel myself, feel myself again

Cause I don’t think you hate (You hate, you hate)

When we’re side by side but going two separate ways

I've been wasting all this time

Trying to keep you off my mind

Yeah, you off my mind, no more

I've been wasting all these nights

Trying to keep you off my mind

Yeah, you off my mind, no more

What are you searching for?

What are you looking for?

I don't think you know

I don't think you know

I've been wasting all this time

Trying to keep you off my mind

You off my mind, hey!