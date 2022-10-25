Lirik Lagu Give - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Give - You Me At Six
It's been a day
It's felt like an age
Since I have seen you
A face to face so we can say what we need to
I know you've changed
You don't look the same
We all make mistakes
It's growing pains, it's just a phase we have to go through
I've been wasting all this time
Trying to keep you off my mind
Yeah, you off my mind, no more
I've been wasting all these nights
Trying to keep you off my mind
Yeah, you off my mind, no more
How long should I wait (I wait, I wait)
To feel myself, feel myself again
Cause I don’t think you hate (You hate, you hate)
When we’re side by side but going two separate ways
I've been wasting all this time
Trying to keep you off my mind
Yeah, you off my mind, no more
I've been wasting all these nights
Trying to keep you off my mind
Yeah, you off my mind, no more
What are you searching for?
What are you looking for?
I don't think you know
I don't think you know
I've been wasting all this time
Trying to keep you off my mind
You off my mind, hey!
Artikel Pilihan