Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box

He's my best friend, best of all best friends

Do you have a best friend too?

It tickles in my tummy, he's so yummy yummy

Hey, you should get a best friend too!

My best friend!

Hoo ha, hoo ha!

Hello, baby, I can see a smile

I'm going to a party, and it's gonna be wild

Can I come, I'm sitting alone

Friends are never alone

Maybe some pretty girls are in your world

Excuse me, I could also be your girl

Lately, everyone is making fun

Na na na na na na na na na na na.....

Aloha, baby, let's go to the beach

yeah, girls in bikini are waiting for me

But I was hoping for a summer-romance

So why can't you take a chance

Maybe some pretty girls are in your world

Excuse me, I could also be your girl

Lately, everyone is making fun

Na na na na na na na na na na na.....

Maybe some pretty girls are in your world

Excuse me, I could also be your girl

Lately, everyone is making fun



Let's get this party on

Hit me with your lazer-gun!



Ooooh-whooa-whooa

Come on boys!

Hoo ha, hoo ha!

Ooooh-whooa-whooa

You should get a best friend too!



Hoo-ha, hoo-ha!

He's sooooo sweet!

Na na na na na na na na na na na

Credit

Artis: Toy-Box

Dirilis: 1998

Album: Fantastic

Genre: Pop, K-Pop

Penulis: Golden Child, Toy-Box