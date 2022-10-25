Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box
He's my best friend, best of all best friends
Do you have a best friend too?
It tickles in my tummy, he's so yummy yummy
Hey, you should get a best friend too!
My best friend!
Hoo ha, hoo ha!
Hello, baby, I can see a smile
I'm going to a party, and it's gonna be wild
Can I come, I'm sitting alone
Friends are never alone
Maybe some pretty girls are in your world
Excuse me, I could also be your girl
Lately, everyone is making fun
Na na na na na na na na na na na.....
Aloha, baby, let's go to the beach
yeah, girls in bikini are waiting for me
But I was hoping for a summer-romance
So why can't you take a chance
Maybe some pretty girls are in your world
Excuse me, I could also be your girl
Lately, everyone is making fun
Na na na na na na na na na na na.....
Maybe some pretty girls are in your world
Excuse me, I could also be your girl
Lately, everyone is making fun
Let's get this party on
Hit me with your lazer-gun!
Ooooh-whooa-whooa
Come on boys!
Hoo ha, hoo ha!
Ooooh-whooa-whooa
You should get a best friend too!
Hoo-ha, hoo-ha!
He's sooooo sweet!
Na na na na na na na na na na na
Credit
Artis: Toy-Box
Dirilis: 1998
Album: Fantastic
Genre: Pop, K-Pop
Penulis: Golden Child, Toy-Box
Artikel Pilihan