Lirik Lagu Bam Bam - Camila Cabello ft Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Camila Cabello - Bam Bam (ft. Ed Sheeran)

You said you hated the ocean, but you're surfin' now

I said I'd love you for life, but I just sold our house

We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown-ups now (Mmm)

Couldn't ever imagine even havin' doubts

But not everything works out, no

Now I'm out dancin' with strangers

You could be casually datin'

Damn, it's all changin' so fast

Así es la vida, sí

Yeah, that's just life, baby

Yeah, love came around

And it knocked me down

But I'm back on my feet

Así es la vida, sí

Yeah, that's just life, baby

I was barely standin'

But now I'm dancin'

He's all over me

Bidi, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam

Bidi, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam

Bidi, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam

Bidi, bam-bam-bam-bam (Así es la vida)

Bidi, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam (Uh-huh)

Bidi, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam (Eh, eh, uh-huh)

Bidi, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam (Uh-huh)

Bidi, bam-bam-bam-bam

It's been a hell of a year, thank God we made it out

Yeah we were riding a wave, and trying not to drown

And on the surface I held it together

But underneath, I sorta came unwound

Where would I be? You're all that I need

My world, baby, you hold me down

You always hold me down, now

I've been the breaker and broken

Every mistake turned to moments

Wouldn't take anything back

Así es la vida, sí (Así es)

Yeah, that's just life, baby

Yeah, love came around

And it knocked me down

But I'm back on my feet

Así es la vida, sí

Yeah, that's just life, baby

I was barely standin'

But now I'm dancin'

She's all over me (He's all over me)

Bidi, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam

Bidi, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam

Bidi, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam

Bidi, bam-bam-bam-bam (Ahí, ahí)

Bidi, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam

Bidi, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam

Bidi, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam

Bidi, bam-bam-bam-bam (Pónganle azúcar, mi gente!)

Sigue bailando, hey

Sigue bailando (Keep dancing, yeah)

Sigue bailando (Keep dancing, yeah)

Sigue bailando