Lirik Lagu Consequences - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Consequences - Camila Cabello

Dirty tissues, trust issues

Glasses on the sink, they didn't fix you

Lonely pillows in a stranger's bed

Little voices in my head

Secret keeping, stop the bleeding

Lost a little weight because I wasn't eating

All the songs that I can't listen to, to tell the truth

Loving you was young, and wild, and free

Loving you was cool, and hot, and sweet

Loving you was sunshine, safe and sound

A steady place to let down my defenses

But loving you had consequences

Hesitation, awkward conversation

Running on low expectation

Every siren that I was ignoring

I'm paying for it

Loving you was young, and wild, and free

Loving you was cool, and hot, and sweet

Loving you was sunshine, safe and sound

A steady place to let down my defenses

But loving you had consequences

No, ooh-ooh-ooh

Said no, ooh-ooh-ooh

I, no, ooh-ooh-ooh, mhm

Loving you was dumb, dark, and cheap

Loving you will still take shots at me

Found loving you was sunshine, but then it poured

And I lost so much more than my senses

'Cause loving you had consequences

Yeah, loving you

