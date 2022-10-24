Lirik Lagu Consequences - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Consequences - Camila Cabello
Dirty tissues, trust issues
Glasses on the sink, they didn't fix you
Lonely pillows in a stranger's bed
Little voices in my head
Secret keeping, stop the bleeding
Lost a little weight because I wasn't eating
All the songs that I can't listen to, to tell the truth
Loving you was young, and wild, and free
Loving you was cool, and hot, and sweet
Loving you was sunshine, safe and sound
A steady place to let down my defenses
But loving you had consequences
Hesitation, awkward conversation
Running on low expectation
Every siren that I was ignoring
I'm paying for it
Loving you was young, and wild, and free
Loving you was cool, and hot, and sweet
Loving you was sunshine, safe and sound
A steady place to let down my defenses
But loving you had consequences
No, ooh-ooh-ooh
Said no, ooh-ooh-ooh
I, no, ooh-ooh-ooh, mhm
Loving you was dumb, dark, and cheap
Loving you will still take shots at me
Found loving you was sunshine, but then it poured
And I lost so much more than my senses
'Cause loving you had consequences
Yeah, loving you
Credit
Artikel Pilihan