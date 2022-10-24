Lirik Lagu I Have Questions - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Camila Cabello - I Have Questions
Why did you leave me here to burn?
I'm way too young to be this hurt
I feel doomed in hotel rooms
Staring straight up at the wall
Counting wounds and I am tryin' to numb them all
Do you care, do you care?
Why don't you care?
I gave you all of me
My blood, my sweat, my heart, and my tears
Why don't you care, why don't you care?
I was there, I was there, when no one was
Now you're gone and I'm here
I have questions for you
Number one, tell me who you think you are?
You've got some nerve tryin' to tear my faith apart
(I have questions for you)
Number two, why would you try and play me for a fool?
I should have never, ever, ever trusted you
(I have questions)
Number three, why weren't you, who you swore that you would be?
I have questions, I've got questions haunting me
I have questions for you
I have questions for you (I have questions)
I have questions for you
My, my name was safest in your mouth
And why'd you have to go and spit it out?
Oh, your voice, it was the most familiar sound
But it sounds so dangerous to me now
I have questions for you
Number one, tell me who you think you are?
You've got some nerve tryin' to tear my faith apart
(I have questions for you)
Number two, why would you try and play me for a fool?
I should have never, ever, ever trusted you
I have questions for you
I have questions for you
I have questions for you (I have questions)
I have questions for you
Do you care, do you care?
Why don't you care?
I gave you all of me
My blood, my sweat, my heart, and my tears
Why don't you care, why don't you care?
I was there, I was there, when no one was
Now you're gone and I'm here
I have questions for you, ooh
I have questions for you
I have questions for you (I have questions)
I have questions for you (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
I have questions for you, ooh
I have questions for you (foul play, no, foul play, no)
I have questions for you (I have questions)
I have questions for you
I have questions for you
How do I fix it? Can we talk? Can we communicate?Can we talk? Do I wanna fix it?
I have questions for you (I'm afraid of you)
Is it my fault? Is it my fault? Do you miss me?
I have questions
