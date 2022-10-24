Lirik Lagu I Have Questions - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 24 Oktober 2022, 02:53 WIB
Camila Cabello.
Camila Cabello. /Instagram.com/@camila_cabello

Camila Cabello - I Have Questions

Why did you leave me here to burn?
I'm way too young to be this hurt
I feel doomed in hotel rooms
Staring straight up at the wall
Counting wounds and I am tryin' to numb them all

Do you care, do you care?
Why don't you care?
I gave you all of me
My blood, my sweat, my heart, and my tears
Why don't you care, why don't you care?
I was there, I was there, when no one was
Now you're gone and I'm here

I have questions for you
Number one, tell me who you think you are?
You've got some nerve tryin' to tear my faith apart
(I have questions for you)
Number two, why would you try and play me for a fool?
I should have never, ever, ever trusted you
(I have questions)
Number three, why weren't you, who you swore that you would be?
I have questions, I've got questions haunting me
I have questions for you
I have questions for you (I have questions)
I have questions for you
My, my name was safest in your mouth
And why'd you have to go and spit it out?
Oh, your voice, it was the most familiar sound
But it sounds so dangerous to me now

I have questions for you
Number one, tell me who you think you are?
You've got some nerve tryin' to tear my faith apart
(I have questions for you)
Number two, why would you try and play me for a fool?
I should have never, ever, ever trusted you
I have questions for you
I have questions for you
I have questions for you (I have questions)
I have questions for you

Do you care, do you care?
Why don't you care?
I gave you all of me
My blood, my sweat, my heart, and my tears
Why don't you care, why don't you care?
I was there, I was there, when no one was
Now you're gone and I'm here

I have questions for you, ooh
I have questions for you
I have questions for you (I have questions)
I have questions for you (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
I have questions for you, ooh
I have questions for you (foul play, no, foul play, no)
I have questions for you (I have questions)
I have questions for you
I have questions for you

How do I fix it? Can we talk? Can we communicate?Can we talk? Do I wanna fix it?
I have questions for you (I'm afraid of you)
Is it my fault? Is it my fault? Do you miss me?
I have questions

Credit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 18:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Pernyataan Pertama Steven Gerrard Usai Dipecat Aston Villa
2

5 Tempat Wisata Populer di Pandeglang Lengkap dengan Harga Tiketnya
3

Kerongkongan Disebut Bergeser, Lesti Kejora Justru Akan Tampil Menyanyi di Konser Betrand Peto Malam Ini
4

Herbisida Berpotensi Picu Radang Usus, Ahli Ungkap Penjelasannya
5

5 Fakta AKP Manaek Ritonga, Setahun Jadi Kapolsek Siantar Utara Harta Meroket Rp11 Miliar
6

Jawab Kebutuhan Nasabah Wholesale, Bank Mandiri Luncurkan Kopra Mobile App
7

Jarang Diketahui, Kacang Almond Punya Segudang Manfaat untuk Kesehatan Usus
8

Geram Dituding Pembunuh Bocah di Cimahi, Ari Rahman Beri Peringatan: Saya Bukan Pelaku Perbuatan Biadab!
9

Wajah dan Namanya Tersebar Dituding Pembunuh Bocah di Cimahi, Ari Rahman Kaget: Saya Nggak Salah Apa-apa
10

Komnas PA: Hak Asuh Rizky Billar pada Baby L Terancam Dicabut

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Jembrana Bali

Info Selebriti Terkini! Dewi Perssik Meradang Diserbu Fans Lesti Kejora

Info Selebriti Terkini! Dewi Perssik Meradang Diserbu Fans Lesti Kejora

24 Oktober 2022, 02:53 WIB

Portal Majalengka

KERIS NAGA RUNTING Pusaka Maha Sakti Bergagang Kepala Naga Milik Prabu Siliwangi

KERIS NAGA RUNTING Pusaka Maha Sakti Bergagang Kepala Naga Milik Prabu Siliwangi

24 Oktober 2022, 02:49 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Senin, 24 Oktober 2022: Anda Jengkel dengan Pelanggaran dari Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Senin, 24 Oktober 2022: Anda Jengkel dengan Pelanggaran dari Pasangan

24 Oktober 2022, 02:40 WIB

Indramayu Hits

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Scorpio Besok 25 Oktober 2022 : Ingin Penghasilan Meningkat, Lakukan Cara Ini

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Scorpio Besok 25 Oktober 2022 : Ingin Penghasilan Meningkat, Lakukan Cara Ini

24 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Aduhai Seribu Kali Sayang dari Iklim Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Aduhai Seribu Kali Sayang dari Iklim Lengkap dengan Liriknya

24 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Indramayu Hits

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Gemini Besok 25 Oktober 2022 : Keuntungan Finansial Menghampiri Anda

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Gemini Besok 25 Oktober 2022 : Keuntungan Finansial Menghampiri Anda

24 Oktober 2022, 02:24 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Senin 24 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Senin 24 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

24 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Liga Champions 2022 Pekan 5 Lengkap, Ada Dortmund vs Chelsea dan Barca vs Munchen 

Jadwal Liga Champions 2022 Pekan 5 Lengkap, Ada Dortmund vs Chelsea dan Barca vs Munchen 

24 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Kedu Today

Link Live Streaming AS Roma vs Napoli Bukan di Bgibola atau Yalla Shoot, Klik di Sini

Link Live Streaming AS Roma vs Napoli Bukan di Bgibola atau Yalla Shoot, Klik di Sini

24 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB

Utara Times

Kumpulan Kata-kata Ucapan Selamat Sumpah Pemuda Paling Inspiratif, Cocok untuk Caption di Medsos

Kumpulan Kata-kata Ucapan Selamat Sumpah Pemuda Paling Inspiratif, Cocok untuk Caption di Medsos

24 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022: Ada Berita tak Terduga

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022: Ada Berita tak Terduga

24 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan, Pagi Hari Berawan Senin, 24 Oktober 2022

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan, Pagi Hari Berawan Senin, 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Senin 24 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Senin 24 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

24 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Ayuni Citra Dewi - Melajahang Raga, Lagu Religi Bali Enak di Dengar

Ayuni Citra Dewi - Melajahang Raga, Lagu Religi Bali Enak di Dengar

24 Oktober 2022, 01:57 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Barcelona vs Atletico Bilbao Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Barcelona vs Atletico Bilbao Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

24 Oktober 2022, 01:51 WIB

Berita Subang

Terbaru Kasus Pembunuhan Icha, Rudolf Tobing Minta Icha Lakukan Hal Ini Dalam Keadaan Terikat, Netizen: Biadab

Terbaru Kasus Pembunuhan Icha, Rudolf Tobing Minta Icha Lakukan Hal Ini Dalam Keadaan Terikat, Netizen: Biadab

24 Oktober 2022, 01:43 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:42 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aquarius, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aquarius, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:37 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Capricorn, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Capricorn, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:32 WIB

Portal Majalengka

Pelaku Penusukan Gadis Remaja Cimahi Pulang Mengaji hingga Tewas Ditangkap, Ini Motif dan Tampangnya

Pelaku Penusukan Gadis Remaja Cimahi Pulang Mengaji hingga Tewas Ditangkap, Ini Motif dan Tampangnya

24 Oktober 2022, 01:31 WIB

Utara Times

Update Klasemen MotoGP 2022 Usai GP Malaysia: Bagnaia Selangkah Tangga Juara, Quartararo Belum Menyerah

Update Klasemen MotoGP 2022 Usai GP Malaysia: Bagnaia Selangkah Tangga Juara, Quartararo Belum Menyerah

24 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Atletico Bilbao: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Atletico Bilbao: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

24 Oktober 2022, 01:29 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Es Kuwud Denpasar Tawarkan Jasa Pemesanan Minuman Kelapa Muda Secara Online Kini Hadir Dengan Berbagai Varian

Es Kuwud Denpasar Tawarkan Jasa Pemesanan Minuman Kelapa Muda Secara Online Kini Hadir Dengan Berbagai Varian

24 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB