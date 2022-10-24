Lirik Lagu How Does a Moment Last Forever - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu How Does a Moment Last Forever

How does a moment last forever?

How can a story never die?

It is love we must hold onto

Never easy, but we try

Sometimes our happiness is captured

Somehow, our time and place stand still

Love lives on inside our hearts and always will

Minutes turn to hours, days to years then gone

But when all else has been forgotten

Still our song lives on

Maybe some moments weren't so perfect

Maybe some memories not so sweet

But we have to know some bad times

Or our lives are incomplete

Then when the shadows overtake us

Just when we feel all hope is gone

We'll hear our song and know once more

Our love lives on

How does a moment last forever?

How does our happiness endure?

Through the darkest of our troubles

Love is beauty, love is pure

Love pays no mind to desolation

It flows like a river through the soul

Protects, proceeds, and perseveres

And makes us whole

Minutes turn to hours, days to years then gone

But when all else has been forgotten

Still our song lives on

How does a moment last forever

When our song lives on

Credit

Penyanyi: Celine Dion

Penulis: Alan Menken dan Tim Rice

Produser: Alan Menken, Matt Sullivan, Michael Kosarin

Fakta di Balik Lagu How Does a Moment Last Forever