Lirik Lagu My Oh My - Camila Cabello ft DaBaby dan Fakta di Baliknya

Camila Cabello - My Oh My (ft. DaBaby)
They say he likes a good time
(My oh my)
He comes alive at midnight
(Every night)
My mama doesn't trust him
(My oh my)
He's only here for one thing but
(So am I)
Yeah, a little bit older
A black leather jacket
A bad reputation
Insatiable habits
He was onto me
One look and I couldn't breathe
Yeah, I said if he kissed me
I might let it happen
I swear on my life that I've been a good girl
Tonight I don't want to be her
They say he likes a good time
(My oh my)
He comes alive at midnight
(Every night)
My mama doesn't trust him
(My oh my)
He's only here for one thing but (Let's go)
(So am I)
Look, I'm the type to make her turn on her daddy
DaBaby make her forget what she learned from her daddy
I don't be trippin' on lil' shawty, I let her do whatever she please
I don't be kissin' on lil' shawty, she don't be kissin' on me either
She came with you then left with me, I went up a point, let's call it even (Yeah)
Don't like the car she in, gon' end up buying her a new Beamer (Let's go)
That girl know what she want, she make me take it off when she see me (Let's go)
She say I make her wet whenever my face pop up on TV
I had to say, "No disrespect, gotta do it safe or you can keep it"
Pop star, I'm fresh up out the trap and I'm goin' Bieber
Sh know I'ma call away, she can drop a pin and I'dcome meet her
Stand next to me, you gon' end up catchin' a fever
I'm hot (Yeah)
I swear on my life that I've been a good girl (Good girl, good girl)
Tonight I don't want to be her
They say he likes a good time
(My oh my)
He comes alive at midnight
(He comes alive, oh every night)
My mama doesn't trust him
(My oh my)
He's only here for one thing but
(So am I)
My my my my my oh my
My mama doesn't trust you baby
My my my my my oh my
And my daddy doesn't know you, no
My, my, my, my, my oh my (Oh my, my, my, my oh my)
My, my, my, my, my oh my (My, my, ooh)
They say he likes a good time
(My oh my)
He comes alive at midnight
(Every night)
My mama doesn't trust him
(My oh my)
He's only here for one thing but
(So am I)
Credit
Penyanyi: Camila Cabello, DaBaby
Penulis: Anthony Clemons Jr., Louis Bell, Savan Kotecha, Alejandro Guillermo Marambio Altamirano, Camila Cabello, Frank Dukes, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk
Produser: Frank Dukes
