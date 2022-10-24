Lirik Lagu Middle of Nowhere – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Middle of Nowhere – Vancouver Sleep Clinic
I’m coming back home for the Winter
And the border patrol said I should stick there for a while
It’s got my mind in a flood, and the light gets dimmer
As the world gets cold
So now I’m back in my room but it looks different
My sisters painted the walls & nothing’s in it anymore
But this is the place I found my Spirit
So I know I’m home
I came to this world as the child of a dream giver
Trying to work it all out on my way to the Moon
When time runs me around, give my word to the gravediggers
I’m just passing through
Sometimes I wish that lived in the Middle of Nowhere
With a couple of dogs and a ranch on a farm
I don’t even like farming or early mornings
It just sounds calm
And I’d marry that girl I met in Texas
Then my grandma could hang around for the Wedding
Now it’s starting to sound like a better ending
And that hits hard
I came to this world as the child of a dream giver
Trying to work it all out on my way to the Moon
When time runs me around, give my word to the gravedigger
I’m just passing through
There’s a million tangents I been twisting
They always lead to regret laced reminiscence in the end
Sometimes my mind feels like a prison
It just needs some sun
So I’ll walk til the city meets the Country
Til I’m the only one left in the world
Then I’ll write a few songs that go nowhere
Like this one
