Lirik Lagu Middle of Nowhere – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Middle of Nowhere – Vancouver Sleep Clinic

I’m coming back home for the Winter

And the border patrol said I should stick there for a while

It’s got my mind in a flood, and the light gets dimmer

As the world gets cold

So now I’m back in my room but it looks different

My sisters painted the walls & nothing’s in it anymore

But this is the place I found my Spirit

So I know I’m home

I came to this world as the child of a dream giver

Trying to work it all out on my way to the Moon

When time runs me around, give my word to the gravediggers

I’m just passing through

Sometimes I wish that lived in the Middle of Nowhere

With a couple of dogs and a ranch on a farm

I don’t even like farming or early mornings

It just sounds calm

And I’d marry that girl I met in Texas

Then my grandma could hang around for the Wedding

Now it’s starting to sound like a better ending

And that hits hard

I came to this world as the child of a dream giver

Trying to work it all out on my way to the Moon

When time runs me around, give my word to the gravedigger

I’m just passing through

There’s a million tangents I been twisting

They always lead to regret laced reminiscence in the end

Sometimes my mind feels like a prison

It just needs some sun

So I’ll walk til the city meets the Country

Til I’m the only one left in the world

Then I’ll write a few songs that go nowhere

Like this one