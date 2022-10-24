Lirik Lagu Like 1999 – Valley dan Fakta di Balik

Lirik Lagu Like 1999 – Valley

Woke up, it's 2021

I wanna get texts, but I never wanna text back

Fuck man, I'm 2020 done

Another paycheck and I blew it, but I'm still sad

We talk all of the time

But it still feels like I'm just a voice on the line, so

If you wanna come over, watch Friends and then get high

Use my phone as a coaster, we'll travel back in time

Lights on the ceiling, we're more than a feeling

If you wanna come over, act like it's 1999

Woke up, had a dream about you

We were parked in a Pontiac, making out, no internet

Ten things I hate about you, honestly nothing

We talk all of the time and I love it

So what are you doing tonight?

If you wanna come over, watch Friends and then get high (get high)

Use my phone as a coaster, we'll travel back in time

Lights on the ceiling, we're more than a feeling

If you wanna come over, act like it's 1999-9-9-9 (one sec')

Do you mind if I'm nostalgic? Let's go back before 2000

Back before our love was so distracted

I wish that Y2K had happened, we would stay forever classic

You and I would both be trapped in, in 1999

We talk all of the time and I love it

So what are you doing tonight?

If you wanna come over, watch Friends and then get high (then get high)

Use my phone as a coaster, we'll travel back in time

Lights on the ceiling, we're more than a feeling (lights on the ceiling)

If you wanna come over, act like it's 1999

If you wanna come over, act like it's 1999