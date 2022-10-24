Lirik Lagu Like 1999 – Valley dan Fakta di Balik

Woke up, it's 2021
I wanna get texts, but I never wanna text back
Fuck man, I'm 2020 done
Another paycheck and I blew it, but I'm still sad
We talk all of the time
But it still feels like I'm just a voice on the line, so
If you wanna come over, watch Friends and then get high
Use my phone as a coaster, we'll travel back in time
Lights on the ceiling, we're more than a feeling
If you wanna come over, act like it's 1999
Woke up, had a dream about you
We were parked in a Pontiac, making out, no internet
Ten things I hate about you, honestly nothing
We talk all of the time and I love it
So what are you doing tonight?
If you wanna come over, watch Friends and then get high (get high)
Use my phone as a coaster, we'll travel back in time
Lights on the ceiling, we're more than a feeling
If you wanna come over, act like it's 1999-9-9-9 (one sec')
Do you mind if I'm nostalgic? Let's go back before 2000
Back before our love was so distracted
I wish that Y2K had happened, we would stay forever classic
You and I would both be trapped in, in 1999
We talk all of the time and I love it
So what are you doing tonight?
If you wanna come over, watch Friends and then get high (then get high)
Use my phone as a coaster, we'll travel back in time
Lights on the ceiling, we're more than a feeling (lights on the ceiling)
If you wanna come over, act like it's 1999
If you wanna come over, act like it's 1999
Artikel Pilihan