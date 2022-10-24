Lirik Find U Again - Camila Cabello ft Mark Ronson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Find U Again
I'll try to pass the night away with somebody new
But they don't have a shot when I compare them to you
It's too late, too late
Baby, I know I'll never find you again
Find you again
Baby, baby, I
Walk in the late night
Looking for your eyes
Put up a fight to find you
Lose it every time
You were the last of your kind
All of the blame's mine
And I remember you told me
That we could work it all out, don't you worry
And now the tears in your eyes make it blurry
But if you say try again, I'd be ready
I'm ready, yeah
I'll try to pass the night away with somebody new
But they don't have a shot when I compare them to you
It's too late, too late
Baby, I know I'll never find you again
Find you again
Have mercy on me, please
I messed up to the third degree
This crush is kind of crushing me
I do therapy at least twice a week
There's a you-shaped space in my bed
Always you-shaped thoughts inside my head, like
I keep pushing them right into you
La Cienega, where I remember you
And I remember you told me (Told me)
That we could work it all out, don't you worry (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
And now the tears in your eyes make it blurry
But if you say try again, I'd be ready
I'm ready
I'll try to pass the night away with somebody new
But they don't have a shot when I compare them to you
