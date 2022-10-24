Lirik Find U Again - Camila Cabello ft Mark Ronson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Find U Again

I'll try to pass the night away with somebody new

But they don't have a shot when I compare them to you

It's too late, too late

Baby, I know I'll never find you again

Find you again

Baby, baby, I

Walk in the late night

Looking for your eyes

Put up a fight to find you

Lose it every time

You were the last of your kind

All of the blame's mine

And I remember you told me

That we could work it all out, don't you worry

And now the tears in your eyes make it blurry

But if you say try again, I'd be ready

I'm ready, yeah

I'll try to pass the night away with somebody new

But they don't have a shot when I compare them to you

It's too late, too late

Baby, I know I'll never find you again

Find you again

Have mercy on me, please

I messed up to the third degree

This crush is kind of crushing me

I do therapy at least twice a week

There's a you-shaped space in my bed

Always you-shaped thoughts inside my head, like

I keep pushing them right into you

La Cienega, where I remember you

And I remember you told me (Told me)

That we could work it all out, don't you worry (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

And now the tears in your eyes make it blurry

But if you say try again, I'd be ready

I'm ready

I'll try to pass the night away with somebody new

But they don't have a shot when I compare them to you