Lirik Find U Again - Camila Cabello ft Mark Ronson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 24 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB
Potret Camila Cabello.
Potret Camila Cabello. /Tangkapan layar YouTube.com/Ed Sheeran

Lirik Lagu Find U Again

I'll try to pass the night away with somebody new
But they don't have a shot when I compare them to you

It's too late, too late
Baby, I know I'll never find you again
Find you again

Baby, baby, I
Walk in the late night
Looking for your eyes
Put up a fight to find you
Lose it every time
You were the last of your kind
All of the blame's mine

And I remember you told me
That we could work it all out, don't you worry
And now the tears in your eyes make it blurry
But if you say try again, I'd be ready
I'm ready, yeah
I'll try to pass the night away with somebody new
But they don't have a shot when I compare them to you

It's too late, too late
Baby, I know I'll never find you again
Find you again

Have mercy on me, please
I messed up to the third degree
This crush is kind of crushing me
I do therapy at least twice a week
There's a you-shaped space in my bed
Always you-shaped thoughts inside my head, like
I keep pushing them right into you
La Cienega, where I remember you

And I remember you told me (Told me)
That we could work it all out, don't you worry (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
And now the tears in your eyes make it blurry
But if you say try again, I'd be ready

I'm ready
I'll try to pass the night away with somebody new
But they don't have a shot when I compare them to you

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 18:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Banyak Kasus Gagal Ginjal Akut, Pemerintah Didesak Tetapkan Status KLB
2

5 Tempat Wisata Murah dan Edukatif untuk Anak di Bogor, Lengkap dengan Harga Tiket
3

Makin Memanas, AS Sebut Rusia Tidak Tertarik untuk Akhiri Invasi ke Ukraina
4

Sule Akhirnya Buka Suara Soal Hubungannya dengan Memes Prameswari
5

Polisi: Rudolf Tobing Awalnya Ingin Sewa Pembunuh Bayaran untuk Bunuh Korban tapi Batal karena Mahal
6

Pernyataan Pertama Steven Gerrard Usai Dipecat Aston Villa
7

5 Tempat Wisata Populer di Pandeglang Lengkap dengan Harga Tiketnya
8

Kerongkongan Disebut Bergeser, Lesti Kejora Justru Akan Tampil Menyanyi di Konser Betrand Peto Malam Ini
9

Herbisida Berpotensi Picu Radang Usus, Ahli Ungkap Penjelasannya
10

5 Fakta AKP Manaek Ritonga, Setahun Jadi Kapolsek Siantar Utara Harta Meroket Rp11 Miliar

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Utara Times

Childish Itu Apa? Simak Definisi Lengak dengan Perbedaan Childish dan Childlike

Childish Itu Apa? Simak Definisi Lengak dengan Perbedaan Childish dan Childlike

24 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB

Utara Times

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 Halaman 94: Mendiskusikan Struktur Teks Ceramah

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 Halaman 94: Mendiskusikan Struktur Teks Ceramah

24 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Senin 24 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Senin 24 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

24 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Liturgi November 2022 Sebulan Penuh Lengkap Bacaan Injil Harian

Kalender Liturgi November 2022 Sebulan Penuh Lengkap Bacaan Injil Harian

24 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Senin 24 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Senin 24 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

24 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Zona Maros

Berikan Tips dan Tentang Penjualan, Komisi Phinisi Gelar Selling Skills In the Morning

Berikan Tips dan Tentang Penjualan, Komisi Phinisi Gelar Selling Skills In the Morning

24 Oktober 2022, 03:01 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022: Tuliskan Berbagai Ide Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022: Tuliskan Berbagai Ide Anda

24 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Bandung Raya

Lowongan Kerja Bank Indonesia Terbaru Oktober 2022: Buruan Klik Link Daftarnya di Sini

Lowongan Kerja Bank Indonesia Terbaru Oktober 2022: Buruan Klik Link Daftarnya di Sini

24 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Jadwal Sholat Senin, 24 Oktober 2022 Makassar dan Sekitarnya, Serta Doa Sebelum Tidur

Jadwal Sholat Senin, 24 Oktober 2022 Makassar dan Sekitarnya, Serta Doa Sebelum Tidur

24 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Utara Times

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 Halaman 95 95: Mengidentifikasi Kaidah Bahasa pada Teks Ceramah

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 Halaman 95 95: Mengidentifikasi Kaidah Bahasa pada Teks Ceramah

24 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Senin, 24 Oktober 2022: Anda Merasa Nyaman di Perusahaan Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Senin, 24 Oktober 2022: Anda Merasa Nyaman di Perusahaan Pasangan

24 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022: Akan Ada Keuntungan Finansial untuk Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022: Akan Ada Keuntungan Finansial untuk Anda

24 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Senin 24 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Senin 24 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

24 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Info Selebriti Terkini! Dewi Perssik Meradang Diserbu Fans Lesti Kejora

Info Selebriti Terkini! Dewi Perssik Meradang Diserbu Fans Lesti Kejora

24 Oktober 2022, 02:53 WIB

Portal Majalengka

KERIS NAGA RUNTING Pusaka Maha Sakti Bergagang Kepala Naga Milik Prabu Siliwangi

KERIS NAGA RUNTING Pusaka Maha Sakti Bergagang Kepala Naga Milik Prabu Siliwangi

24 Oktober 2022, 02:49 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Senin, 24 Oktober 2022: Anda Jengkel dengan Pelanggaran dari Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Senin, 24 Oktober 2022: Anda Jengkel dengan Pelanggaran dari Pasangan

24 Oktober 2022, 02:40 WIB

Indramayu Hits

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Scorpio Besok 25 Oktober 2022 : Ingin Penghasilan Meningkat, Lakukan Cara Ini

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Scorpio Besok 25 Oktober 2022 : Ingin Penghasilan Meningkat, Lakukan Cara Ini

24 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Aduhai Seribu Kali Sayang dari Iklim Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Aduhai Seribu Kali Sayang dari Iklim Lengkap dengan Liriknya

24 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Indramayu Hits

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Gemini Besok 25 Oktober 2022 : Keuntungan Finansial Menghampiri Anda

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Gemini Besok 25 Oktober 2022 : Keuntungan Finansial Menghampiri Anda

24 Oktober 2022, 02:24 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Senin 24 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Senin 24 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

24 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Liga Champions 2022 Pekan 5 Lengkap, Ada Dortmund vs Chelsea dan Barca vs Munchen 

Jadwal Liga Champions 2022 Pekan 5 Lengkap, Ada Dortmund vs Chelsea dan Barca vs Munchen 

24 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Kedu Today

Link Live Streaming AS Roma vs Napoli Bukan di Bgibola atau Yalla Shoot, Klik di Sini

Link Live Streaming AS Roma vs Napoli Bukan di Bgibola atau Yalla Shoot, Klik di Sini

24 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB

Utara Times

Kumpulan Kata-kata Ucapan Selamat Sumpah Pemuda Paling Inspiratif, Cocok untuk Caption di Medsos

Kumpulan Kata-kata Ucapan Selamat Sumpah Pemuda Paling Inspiratif, Cocok untuk Caption di Medsos

24 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022: Ada Berita tak Terduga

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022: Ada Berita tak Terduga

24 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan, Pagi Hari Berawan Senin, 24 Oktober 2022

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan, Pagi Hari Berawan Senin, 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB