Lirik Lagu Take You Home - Dido dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Take You Home - Dido
The sun is hanging low across the street
As we're fighting, loving, talking in the heat
We're all walking home barely
Everyday we'll meet, everyday we'll meet, do the same
I can sing you a song, take you home
But I can't seem to find my own
I can sing you a song, take you home
But I can't seem to find my way home
We could dance all night and sleep all day
Kiss and love and just walk away
Took pride in all the rules you disobeyed
Moved so slow, we didn't see a change
I can sing you a song, take you home
But I can't seem to find my own
I can sing you a song, take you home
But I can't seem to find my way home
I can sing you a song, take you home
But I can't seem to find my own
I can sing you a song, take you home
But I can't seem to find my way home (home, home, home, home)
But I can't seem to find my way home
But I can't seem to find my way home
But I can't seem to find my way home
But I can't seem to find my way home
But I can't seem to find my way home
Credit
Penulis: Rick Knowles, Rollo Armstrong, Florian Cloud
Genre: Pop, R&B, Indie
Album: Still on My Mind
Tahun rilis: 2019
