Lirik Lagu Take You Home - Dido dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Take You Home - Dido

The sun is hanging low across the street

As we're fighting, loving, talking in the heat

We're all walking home barely

Everyday we'll meet, everyday we'll meet, do the same

I can sing you a song, take you home

But I can't seem to find my own

I can sing you a song, take you home

But I can't seem to find my way home

We could dance all night and sleep all day

Kiss and love and just walk away

Took pride in all the rules you disobeyed

Moved so slow, we didn't see a change

I can sing you a song, take you home

But I can't seem to find my own

I can sing you a song, take you home

But I can't seem to find my way home

I can sing you a song, take you home

But I can't seem to find my own

I can sing you a song, take you home

But I can't seem to find my way home (home, home, home, home)

But I can't seem to find my way home

But I can't seem to find my way home

But I can't seem to find my way home

But I can't seem to find my way home

But I can't seem to find my way home

Credit

Penulis: Rick Knowles, Rollo Armstrong, Florian Cloud

Genre: Pop, R&B, Indie

Album: Still on My Mind

Tahun rilis: 2019