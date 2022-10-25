Lirik Lagu Sangria Wine - Camila Cabello feat Pharrel Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sangria Wine

Honey said she want somebody break her off proper (mhm)

Man, she so relentless so nothing can stop her (woo)

Never left the city (come on, man) but she swear she's a yardie (hey girl)

Because it's so awesome how she move her body (ow)

She do the sangria wine (woo), sangria wine (uh-huh)

Moving side to side (woo), front and behind (uh-huh)

Sangria wine (woo), sangria wine (uh-huh)

Sangria wine (woo), do the sangria wine (uh-huh)

Move it, I move it

Move my body like it is a pot

Tutti Frutti, is all that I got (hey)

Counter-clockwise, I'm mixin' it up (mixin' it up)

Sip it, sip it, I'll bet that you'll blush

Yo sé, yo sé, yo sé, yo sé que tú quieres mi cuerpo, eh

Y quieres controlar mi mente, eh

Y todo el mundo quiere ser dueño de ella

Pero nadie puede, ay

Honey said she want somebody break her off proper

Man, she so relentless so nothing can stop her (woo)

Never left the city (come on, man) but she swear she's a yardie (yeah)

Because it's so awesome how she move her body

She do the sangria wine (woo), sangria wine (uh-huh)

Moving side to side (woo), front and behind (uh-huh)

Sangria wine (woo), sangria wine (uh-huh)

Sangria wine (woo), do the sangria wine, yeah (uh-huh)

Wait a minute

(Dos) Wait a second

(Tres) ¿Qué, qué?

Turbo sauce (woo)

Let's float around like the fruit at the top (huh)

In Miami, where winters are hot

Yo sé, yo sé, yo sé, yo sé que tú quieres mi cuerpo, eh

Y quieres controlar mi mente, eh

Y todo el mundo quiere ser dueño de ella

Pero nadie puede (no) ay