Lirik Lagu Heaven - Calum Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heaven

I used to count the stars in the sky

Now I count the ones in your eyes

I used to think that my paradise

Was somewhere waiting on the other side

But you

Take me higher than I've been

Laying hands on my skin

It's true

Nothing compares to you

So tell me why

What good is life

If we're all just waiting to dance in the sky?

I'm already there

Here in your eyes

We climb the gates every time that you lie down next to me

I rest in peace

They say it's better, but how could that be?

If everyone had a love like us

They wouldn't call that place above

Heaven

Waking up to you feels like a 'pinch myself' moment

If we're only here for a while

I wanna spend all of it holding you

Take me higher than I've been

Got me questioning everything I knew

'Cause nothing compares to you

So tell me why

What good is life

If we're all just waiting to dance in the sky?

I'm already there

Here in your eyes

We climb the gates every time that you lie down next to me

I rest in peace

They say it's better, but how could that be?

If everyone had a love like us

They wouldn't call that place above

Heaven