Lirik Lagu Let Somebody Go - Coldplay feat Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Let Somebody Go

(Let somebody, let somebody go)

We had a kind of love

I thought that it would never end

Oh, my lover, oh, my other, oh, my friend

We talked around in circles and

We talked around and then

I loved you to the moon and back again

You gave everything this golden glow

Now turn off all the stars 'cause this I know

That it hurts like so

To let somebody go

All the storms we weathered

Everything that we went through

Now without you, what on earth am I to do?

When I called the mathematicians and

I asked them to explain

They said love is only equal to the pain

And when everything was going wrong

You could turn my sorrow into song

Oh, it hurts like so

To let somebody go

To let somebody go (Body go)

Oh, oh-oh (Oh-oh)

Oh, oh-oh

(Let somebody, let somebody go)

Oh, oh-oh (Oh), when you love somebody (Oh)

When you love somebody (Oh)

Got to let somebody know

Oh, oh-oh (Oh), when you love somebody (Oh)

When you love somebody (Oh)

Got to let somebody know

So when you love somebody

When you love somebody

Then it hurts like so

To let somebody go

It hurts like so

To let somebody go

But you're still with me now, I know

(Let somebody, let somebody go)

Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go)

But you're still with me now, I know

Credit