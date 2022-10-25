Lirik Lagu Let Somebody Go - Coldplay feat Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Let Somebody Go
(Let somebody, let somebody go)
We had a kind of love
I thought that it would never end
Oh, my lover, oh, my other, oh, my friend
We talked around in circles and
We talked around and then
I loved you to the moon and back again
You gave everything this golden glow
Now turn off all the stars 'cause this I know
That it hurts like so
To let somebody go
All the storms we weathered
Everything that we went through
Now without you, what on earth am I to do?
When I called the mathematicians and
I asked them to explain
They said love is only equal to the pain
And when everything was going wrong
You could turn my sorrow into song
Oh, it hurts like so
To let somebody go
To let somebody go (Body go)
Oh, oh-oh (Oh-oh)
Oh, oh-oh
(Let somebody, let somebody go)
Oh, oh-oh (Oh), when you love somebody (Oh)
When you love somebody (Oh)
Got to let somebody know
Oh, oh-oh (Oh), when you love somebody (Oh)
When you love somebody (Oh)
Got to let somebody know
So when you love somebody
When you love somebody
Then it hurts like so
To let somebody go
It hurts like so
To let somebody go
But you're still with me now, I know
(Let somebody, let somebody go)
Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go)
But you're still with me now, I know
Credit
Artikel Pilihan