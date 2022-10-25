Lirik Lagu wRoNg - ZAYN & Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu wRoNg

[Verse 1: ZAYN]

Oh, we're not on the same place

Show me in the same light

Feels right when we take flight

Clothes off 'cause she's so soft

This ain't a fair fight

I wanna shed light on the subject

I'll get her wetter than ever

Four letters are never the question

She likes when I'm messy

And I like when she's undressing

[Chorus: ZAYN]

You're looking in the wrong place for my love

Don't think because you're with me, this is real

You're looking in the wrong place for my love

Don't stop what you're doing 'cause I like how you're doing it

[Verse 2: Kehlani with ZAYN]

Here with you 'cause you got the right vibe

Seems like you probably got a dope mind

But it's gotta be the right time

We're only good for the night time

I see through your demeanor, baby, I'm a pleaser

I go out my way to treat you, but I can't be a teacher

'Cause I’m a problem with problems, I know who I am and I'm not no good

You can have me tonight or never, I thought you understood

Baby, some people are meant to be loved and others just make it

So take what I'm willing to give and love it or hate it

[Chorus: ZAYN & Kehlani, Kehlani]

You're looking in the wrong place for my love

Don't think because you're with me, this is real

You're looking in the wrong place for my love

Don't stop what you're doing 'cause I like how you're doing it

[Refrain: ZAYN & Kehlani]

Don't stop what you're doing

Don't stop what you're (Don't stop)

[Bridge: ZAYN, Kehlani & Both]

I don't, I don't really know (Uh, oh)

I don't, I don't really care (Don't stop, uh)

Maybe keep it on the low (Don't stop, uh)

Stories that I don't wanna share (I don't, uh, don't stop)

[Chorus: ZAYN & Kehlani, Kehlani, ZAYN]

You're looking in the wrong place for my love (For my love)

Don't think because you're with me, this is real

You're looking in the wrong place for my love (My love)

Don't stop what you're doing 'cause I like how you're doing it

You're looking in the wrong place for my love

Don't think because you're with me, this is real

You're looking in the wrong place for my love (For my love)

Don't stop what you're doing 'cause I like how you're doing it

