Lirik Lagu wRoNg - ZAYN & Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu wRoNg
[Verse 1: ZAYN]
Oh, we're not on the same place
Show me in the same light
Feels right when we take flight
Clothes off 'cause she's so soft
This ain't a fair fight
I wanna shed light on the subject
I'll get her wetter than ever
Four letters are never the question
She likes when I'm messy
And I like when she's undressing
[Chorus: ZAYN]
You're looking in the wrong place for my love
Don't think because you're with me, this is real
You're looking in the wrong place for my love
Don't stop what you're doing 'cause I like how you're doing it
[Verse 2: Kehlani with ZAYN]
Here with you 'cause you got the right vibe
Seems like you probably got a dope mind
But it's gotta be the right time
We're only good for the night time
I see through your demeanor, baby, I'm a pleaser
I go out my way to treat you, but I can't be a teacher
'Cause I’m a problem with problems, I know who I am and I'm not no good
You can have me tonight or never, I thought you understood
Baby, some people are meant to be loved and others just make it
So take what I'm willing to give and love it or hate it
[Chorus: ZAYN & Kehlani, Kehlani]
You're looking in the wrong place for my love
Don't think because you're with me, this is real
You're looking in the wrong place for my love
Don't stop what you're doing 'cause I like how you're doing it
[Refrain: ZAYN & Kehlani]
Don't stop what you're doing
Don't stop what you're (Don't stop)
[Bridge: ZAYN, Kehlani & Both]
I don't, I don't really know (Uh, oh)
I don't, I don't really care (Don't stop, uh)
Maybe keep it on the low (Don't stop, uh)
Stories that I don't wanna share (I don't, uh, don't stop)
[Chorus: ZAYN & Kehlani, Kehlani, ZAYN]
You're looking in the wrong place for my love (For my love)
Don't think because you're with me, this is real
You're looking in the wrong place for my love (My love)
Don't stop what you're doing 'cause I like how you're doing it
You're looking in the wrong place for my love
Don't think because you're with me, this is real
You're looking in the wrong place for my love (For my love)
Don't stop what you're doing 'cause I like how you're doing it
