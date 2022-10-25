Lirik Lagu dRuNk - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu dRuNk

[Intro]

We're so late nights

Red eyes, amnesia, on ice

Late nights, red eyes

Amnesia, I need ya

[Verse 1]

Right now, I can't see straight

Intoxicated, it's true, when I'm with you

I'm buzzing and I feel laced

I'm coming from a different phase when I'm with you

[Pre-Chorus]

Another way now, like we're supposed to do

Take you to the back now, I'd take a shot for you

Wasted every night, gone for every song

Faded every night, dancing all night long

[Chorus]

Drunk all summer, drunk all summer

We've been drunk all summer

Drinking and flowing and rolling

We're falling down

[Post-Chorus]

We're so late nights

Red eyes, amnesia, I need ya

[Verse 2]

Right now, I'm emotional

I lose control when I'm with you

I hope I haven't said too much

Guess I always push my luck when I'm with you

[Pre-Chorus]

Another way now, like we're supposed to do

Take you to the back now, I'd take a shot for you

Wasted every night, gone for every song

Faded every night, dancing all night long

[Chorus]

Drunk all summer, drunk all summer

We've been drunk all summer

Drinking and flowing and rolling

We're falling down