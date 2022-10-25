Lirik Lagu dRuNk - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu dRuNk
[Intro]
We're so late nights
Red eyes, amnesia, on ice
Late nights, red eyes
Amnesia, I need ya
[Verse 1]
Right now, I can't see straight
Intoxicated, it's true, when I'm with you
I'm buzzing and I feel laced
I'm coming from a different phase when I'm with you
[Pre-Chorus]
Another way now, like we're supposed to do
Take you to the back now, I'd take a shot for you
Wasted every night, gone for every song
Faded every night, dancing all night long
[Chorus]
Drunk all summer, drunk all summer
We've been drunk all summer
Drinking and flowing and rolling
We're falling down
[Post-Chorus]
We're so late nights
Red eyes, amnesia, I need ya
[Verse 2]
Right now, I'm emotional
I lose control when I'm with you
I hope I haven't said too much
Guess I always push my luck when I'm with you
[Pre-Chorus]
Another way now, like we're supposed to do
Take you to the back now, I'd take a shot for you
Wasted every night, gone for every song
Faded every night, dancing all night long
[Chorus]
Drunk all summer, drunk all summer
We've been drunk all summer
Drinking and flowing and rolling
We're falling down
