Lirik Lagu If U Could See Me Cryin’ In My Room – Arash Buana feat Raissa Anggiani dan Fakta di Baliknya

If U Could See Me Cryin’ In My Room – Arash Buana ft. Raissa Anggiani
I'm pass seeing you
Picturing where we end up to
I'm broke and hopeless too
Wishin' I could get back to you
I can't keep goin' on like this
Pretending that you're gone
But I don't know cuz all I know
I'll be here waiting you to come
And bring me right back home
I'm caught up with these memories
Just by sitting here alone
If only I can see where it all started we'll be fine
It's clear where this is goin'
I'll keep missing you alone, yeah
If you could see me cryin' in my room
Hey, I missed you too
And just so you know
I still love you
And I don't even know if I'm alright
'Cause if I call we'd only end up in a fight
And I don't wanna keep on getting hurt
Still holding to your favorite little shirt
I'll be here waiting you to come
And bring me right back home
I'm caught up with these memories
Just by sitting here alone
If only I can see where it all started, we'll be fine
It's clear where this is goin'
I'll keep missing you alone
If you could see me cryin' in my room
And I don't know, where to go
How can I be fine with being alone?
I'm just scared, of losing you
I can't keep seeing you cryin' in your room
Yeah, I can't keep seeing you cryin' in your room
I'll be here waiting you to come
And bring me right back home
I'm caught up with these memories
Just by sitting here alone
If only I can see where it all started, we'll be fine
It's clear where this is goin'
I'll keep missing you alone
If you could see me cryin' my room
If you could see me cryin' my room
If you could see me cryin' my room
If you could see me cryin' my room
If you could see me cryin' my room
Artis: Arash Buana, Raissa Anggiani
Genre: Pop
Dirilis: 2020
