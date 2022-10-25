Lirik Lagu Rear View - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rear View

[Verse 1]

Can your heart be mine in search?

'Cause I have no time to help you find all the words

Melodies and memories, stories that sound absurd

I will tell no lies

[Pre-Chorus]

As long as you look me in the eyes

I'll go wherever you are, I'll follow behind

[Chorus]

Heard about all the things you've done

And all the wars that you've been in

Heard about all the love you lost

It was over before it began

Heard about all the miles you've gone

Just to start again

Heard about all that you've been through

And it sounds like you need a friend, a friend

[Verse 2]

Please don't wait, I'm not coming home tonight

I wanna love you but I can't

[Pre-Chorus]

As long as you look me in the eyes

I'll go wherever you are, I'll follow behind

[Chorus]

Heard about all the things you've done

And all the wars that you've been in

Heard about all the love you lost

It was over before it began

Heard about all the miles you've gone

Just to start again

Heard about all that you've been through

And it sounds like you need a friend, a friend

[Bridge]

I never doubted myself, but I doubted you

I'm tired of looking at myself in my rear view

[Chorus]

Heard about all the things you've done

And all the wars that you've been in

Heard about all the love you lost

It was over before it began

Heard about all the miles you've gone

Just to start again

Heard about all that you've been through

And it sounds like you need a friend, a friend