Lirik Lagu PILLOWTALK - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu PILLOWTALK
[Verse 1]
Climb on board
We'll go slow and high tempo
Light and dark
Hold me hard and mellow
[Pre-Chorus]
I'm seeing the pain, seeing the pleasure
Nobody but you, 'body but me
'Body but us, bodies together
I love to hold you close, tonight and always
I love to wake up next to you
I love to hold you close, tonight and always
I love to wake up next to you
[Chorus]
So we'll piss off the neighbours
In the place that feels the tears
The place to lose your fears
Yeah, reckless behavior
A place that is so pure, so dirty and raw
In the bed all day, bed all day, bed all day
Fucking and fighting on
It's our paradise and it's our war zone
It's our paradise and it's our war zone
[Verse 2]
Pillow talk
My enemy, my ally
Prisoners
Then we're free, it's a thin line
[Pre-Chorus]
I'm seeing the pain, seeing the pleasure
Nobody but you, 'body but me
'Body but us, bodies together
I love to hold you close, tonight and always
I love to wake up next to you
[Chorus]
So we'll piss off the neighbours
In the place that feels the tears
The place to lose your fears
Yeah, reckless behavior
A place that is so pure, so dirty and raw
In the bed all day, bed all day, bed all day
Fucking and fighting on
It's our paradise and it's our war zone
It's our paradise and it's our war zone
[Bridge]
Paradise, paradise, paradise, paradise
War zone, war zone, war zone, war zone
Paradise, paradise, paradise, paradise
War zone, war zone, war zone, war zone
[Chorus]
So we'll piss off the neighbours
In the place that feels the tears
The place to lose your fears
Yeah, reckless behavior
A place that is so pure, so dirty and raw
In the bed all day, bed all day, bed all day
Fucking and fighting on
It's our paradise and it's our war zone
It's our paradise and it's our war zone
