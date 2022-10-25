Lirik Lagu PILLOWTALK - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu PILLOWTALK

[Verse 1]

Climb on board

We'll go slow and high tempo

Light and dark

Hold me hard and mellow

[Pre-Chorus]

I'm seeing the pain, seeing the pleasure

Nobody but you, 'body but me

'Body but us, bodies together

I love to hold you close, tonight and always

I love to wake up next to you

I love to hold you close, tonight and always

I love to wake up next to you

[Chorus]

So we'll piss off the neighbours

In the place that feels the tears

The place to lose your fears

Yeah, reckless behavior

A place that is so pure, so dirty and raw

In the bed all day, bed all day, bed all day

Fucking and fighting on

It's our paradise and it's our war zone

It's our paradise and it's our war zone

[Verse 2]

Pillow talk

My enemy, my ally

Prisoners

Then we're free, it's a thin line

[Pre-Chorus]

I'm seeing the pain, seeing the pleasure

Nobody but you, 'body but me

'Body but us, bodies together

I love to hold you close, tonight and always

I love to wake up next to you

[Chorus]

So we'll piss off the neighbours

In the place that feels the tears

The place to lose your fears

Yeah, reckless behavior

A place that is so pure, so dirty and raw

In the bed all day, bed all day, bed all day

Fucking and fighting on

It's our paradise and it's our war zone

It's our paradise and it's our war zone

[Bridge]

Paradise, paradise, paradise, paradise

War zone, war zone, war zone, war zone

Paradise, paradise, paradise, paradise

War zone, war zone, war zone, war zone

[Chorus]

So we'll piss off the neighbours

In the place that feels the tears

The place to lose your fears

Yeah, reckless behavior

A place that is so pure, so dirty and raw

In the bed all day, bed all day, bed all day

Fucking and fighting on

It's our paradise and it's our war zone

It's our paradise and it's our war zone