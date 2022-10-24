Lirik Lagu Make Up - R. City feat Chloe Angelides dan Fakta di Baliknya

Make Up - R. City ft Chloe Angelides

I give you everything you want

But all you talk about is everything I don't

Why you always talking slick?

It's like I can't do nothing without getting lit

Until I throw you on the bed

Put it down, pull your hair, kiss your neck

You love messing with my head

Sometimes I think that you not even upset

One day, me no even talking to you

Next day, watch me call ya

One minute, you hit me

Then the next you want me put it on ya

I love it when we fight just to make up

Funny how bad words turn to making love

I get under your skin, babe, just because

I love it when we fight just to make up

Well, make it up to me, baby

I make you happy in the bed

But girl, it's so much better any time I get you mad

Why you so wicked and bad?

Attitude makes me want to bend you over my legs

Scream and yelling the house down

Sometimes you love me, sometimes you're coming for

My head

We are we with the whole town

Fighting like teenagers all over again

We yelling, screaming

Then I threaten that I'm gonna leave ya

Then we get back, do it again

And baby, here's the reason

I love it when we fight just to make up

Funny how bad words turn to making love

I get under your skin, babe, just because

I love it when we fight just to make up

Well, make it up to me, baby

I'll make it up to you, baby

I'll make it up to you, baby

I'll make it up to you, make it up to you

I'll make it up to you, baby

Well, make it up to me, baby

Well, make it up to me, baby

Well, make it up to me, up to me

I love it when we fight just to make up

Funny how bad words turn to making love

I get under your skin, babe, just because

I love it when we fight just to make up

I love it when we fight just to make up

And it's funny how bad words turn to making love

I get under your skin, babe, just because

I love it when we fight just to make up

Well, make it up to me, baby