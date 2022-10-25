Lirik Lagu ​iT’s YoU - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu ​iT’s YoU

[Verse 1]

She got, she got, she got her own reasons for talking to me

And she don't, she don't, she don't give a fuck about what I need

[Pre-Chorus]

And I can't tell you why because my brain can't equate it

Tell me your lies because I just can't face it

[Chorus]

It's you, it's you, it's you

It's you, it's you, it's you

[Verse 2]

I won't, I won't, I won't cover the scars, I'll let 'em bleed

So my silence, so my silence won't be mistaken for peace

[Pre-Chorus]

Am I wrong for wanting us to make it?

Tell me your lies because I just can't face it

[Chorus]

It's you, it's you, it's you

It's you, it's you it's you

[Bridge]

Could it be that it's a lesson that I never had to learn?

I looked at it like a blessing and now it's just a curse

I don't know why, I don't know why

[Chorus]

It's you, it's you

It's you, it's you, it's you