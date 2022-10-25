Lirik Lagu ​iT’s YoU - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu iT’s YoU
[Verse 1]
She got, she got, she got her own reasons for talking to me
And she don't, she don't, she don't give a fuck about what I need
[Pre-Chorus]
And I can't tell you why because my brain can't equate it
Tell me your lies because I just can't face it
[Chorus]
It's you, it's you, it's you
It's you, it's you, it's you
[Verse 2]
I won't, I won't, I won't cover the scars, I'll let 'em bleed
So my silence, so my silence won't be mistaken for peace
[Pre-Chorus]
Am I wrong for wanting us to make it?
Tell me your lies because I just can't face it
[Chorus]
It's you, it's you, it's you
It's you, it's you it's you
[Bridge]
Could it be that it's a lesson that I never had to learn?
I looked at it like a blessing and now it's just a curse
I don't know why, I don't know why
[Chorus]
It's you, it's you
It's you, it's you, it's you
Artikel Pilihan