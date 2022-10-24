Lirik Lagu Tarzan and Jane – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tarzan and Jane – Toy-Box
Deep in the jungle,
In the land of adventure, lives Tarzan
I am Jane, and I love to ride an elephant
My name is Tarzan, I am Jungle-man
The tree-top swinger from jungle-land
Come, baby come,
I will take you for a swing
Let's go, honey, I'm tinkling
Tarzan is handsome, Tarzan is strong
He's really cute, and his hair is long
Tarzan is handsome, Tarzan is strong
So listen to the Jungle-song
I am Tarzan from Jungle,
You can be my friend
I am Jane, and I love to ride an elephant
When you touch me, I feel funny
I feel it too, when you're touching me
Come to my tree-house, to my party
Yes, I'll go if you carry me
Tarzan is handsome, full of surprise
He's really cute, and his hair is nice
Tarzan is handsome, Tarzan is strong
So listen to the Jungle-song
I am Tarzan from Jungle, you can be my friend
I am Jane, and I love to ride an elephant
Go Cheetah, get banana
Hey monkey, get funky
When I am dancing, I feel funky
Why do you keep ignoring me?
Tarzan is here, come, kiss me, baby
Oochie coochie kiss me tenderly
