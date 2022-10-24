Lirik Lagu Tarzan and Jane – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tarzan and Jane – Toy-Box

Deep in the jungle,

In the land of adventure, lives Tarzan

I am Jane, and I love to ride an elephant

My name is Tarzan, I am Jungle-man

The tree-top swinger from jungle-land

Come, baby come,

I will take you for a swing

Let's go, honey, I'm tinkling

Tarzan is handsome, Tarzan is strong

He's really cute, and his hair is long

Tarzan is handsome, Tarzan is strong

So listen to the Jungle-song

I am Tarzan from Jungle,

You can be my friend

I am Jane, and I love to ride an elephant

When you touch me, I feel funny

I feel it too, when you're touching me

Come to my tree-house, to my party

Yes, I'll go if you carry me

Tarzan is handsome, full of surprise

He's really cute, and his hair is nice

Tarzan is handsome, Tarzan is strong

So listen to the Jungle-song

I am Tarzan from Jungle, you can be my friend

I am Jane, and I love to ride an elephant

Go Cheetah, get banana

Hey monkey, get funky

When I am dancing, I feel funky

Why do you keep ignoring me?

Tarzan is here, come, kiss me, baby

Oochie coochie kiss me tenderly