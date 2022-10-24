Lirik Lagu Machine – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Machine – Imagine Dragons

All my life I've been sittin' at the table

Watchin' them kids, they're living in a fable

Looks, luck, money and never left a'wishin'

But now it's 'bout time to raise up and petition

All my life I've been sittin' at the table

Watching them kids, they're living in a fable

Looks, luck, money and never left a'wishin'

Now it's 'bout time to stand up and petition

'Cause I've been wondering

When you gonna see I'm not for sale

I've been questioning

When you gonna see I'm not a part of your machine

Not a part of your machine

I'm not scared of what you're gonna tell me

No, I'm not scared of the beast in the belly

Fill my cup with endless ambition

And paint this town with my very own vision

I'm not scared of what you're gonna tell me

And I'm not scared of the beast in the belly

Fill my cup with endless ambition

And paint this town with my very own vision

'Cause I've been wondering

When you gonna see I'm not for sale

I've been questioning

When you gonna see I'm not a part of your machine

Not a part of your machine

I am the machine

I am the machine

'Cause I've been wondering

When you gonna see I'm not for sale

I've been questioning

When you gonna see I'm not a part of your machine

Not a part of your machine

'Cause I've been wondering

When you gonna see I'm not for sale

I've been questioning

When you gonna see I'm not a part of your machine

Not a part of your machine

I am the machine