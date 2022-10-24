Lirik Lagu You Belong With Me - Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
24 Oktober 2022, 04:32 WIB
Lirik lagu You Belong With Me - Taylor Swift.
Lirik lagu You Belong With Me - Taylor Swift. /YouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

You Belong With Me - Taylor Swift

You're on the phone with your girlfriend, she's upset
She's going off about something that you said
'Cause she doesn't get your humor like I do
I'm in the room, it's a typical Tuesday night
I'm listening to the kind of music she doesn't like
And she'll never know your story like I do

But she wears short skirts
I wear T-shirts
She's Cheer Captain, and I'm on the bleachers
Dreaming about the day when you wake up and find
That what you're looking for has been here the whole time

If you could see that I'm the one
Who understands you
Been here all along
So, why can't you see?
You belong with me
You belong with me

Walk in the streets with you in your worn-out jeans
I can't help thinking this is how it ought to be
Laughing on a park bench thinking to myself
Hey, isn't this easy?
And you've got a smile
That can light up this whole town
I haven't seen it in a while
Since she brought you down
You say you're fine, I know you better than that
Hey, what you doing with a girl like that?

She wears high heels
I wear sneakers
She's Cheer Captain, and I'm on the bleachers
Dreaming about the day when you wake up and find
That what you're looking for has been here the whole time

If you could see that I'm the one
Who understands you
Been here all along
So, why can't you see?
You belong with meStanding by and waiting at your backdoor
All this time how could you not know, baby?
You belong with me
You belong with me

Oh, I remember you driving to my house
In the middle of the night
I'm the one who makes you laugh
When you know you're 'bout to cry
And I know your favorite songs
And you tell me 'bout your dreams
Think I know where you belong
Think I know it's with me

Can't you see that I'm the one
Who understands you?
Been here all along
So, why can't you see?
You belong with me
Standing by and waiting at your backdoor
All this time how could you not know, baby?
You belong with me
You belong with me
You belong with me
Have you ever thought just maybe
You belong with me?
You belong with me

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

