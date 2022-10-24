Lirik Lagu Shake It Off – Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shake It Off – Taylor Swift

I stay out too late, got nothing in my brain

That's what people say, that's what people say

I go on too many dates, but I can't make them stay

At least that's what people say, that's what people say

But I keep cruising

Can't stop, won't stop moving

It's like I got this music in my mind

Saying it's gonna be alright

I never miss a beat, I'm lightning on my feet

And that's what they don't see, that's what they don't see

Players gonna play, play, play, play, play

And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate (haters gonna hate)

Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

I shake it off, I shake it off

Heartbreakers gonna break

Fakers gonna fake

I'm just gonna shake

I shake it off, I shake it off

I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I, I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I, I shake it off, shake it off

I, I, I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I, I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I, I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I, I, shake it off, I shake it off

I, I, I, shake it off, I shake it off

Artis: Taylor Swift

Rilis: 2014

Penulis: Taylor Swift, Max Martin, Shellback

Genre: Pop

Fakta lagu Shake It Off – Taylor Swift