Lirik Lagu Shake It Off – Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shake It Off – Taylor Swift
I stay out too late, got nothing in my brain
That's what people say, that's what people say
I go on too many dates, but I can't make them stay
At least that's what people say, that's what people say
But I keep cruising
Can't stop, won't stop moving
It's like I got this music in my mind
Saying it's gonna be alright
I never miss a beat, I'm lightning on my feet
And that's what they don't see, that's what they don't see
Players gonna play, play, play, play, play
And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate (haters gonna hate)
Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake
I shake it off, I shake it off
Heartbreakers gonna break
Fakers gonna fake
I'm just gonna shake
I shake it off, I shake it off
I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I, I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I, I shake it off, shake it off
I, I, I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I, I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I, I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I, I, shake it off, I shake it off
I, I, I, shake it off, I shake it off
Artis: Taylor Swift
Rilis: 2014
Penulis: Taylor Swift, Max Martin, Shellback
Genre: Pop
Fakta lagu Shake It Off – Taylor Swift
