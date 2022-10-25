Lirik Lagu sHe - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu sHe

[Verse 1]

She puts her spirit in a nightcap

She always knows where the crowd's at

She puts her mouth round the cigarette

I put it out 'cause she likes that

She always dance when it's raining

Hey, when's it startin', baby?

She looks at me like she's waiting

Making time go slow when they show her the table

[Pre-Chorus]

Bright lights, but she's fading

Feels right, she's crazy

Bright lights, but she's fading

Feels right, she's crazy

[Chorus]

She wants somebody to love, to hold her

She wants somebody to love in the right way

She wants somebody to love, to kiss her

She wants somebody to love in the right way

[Verse 2]

She's crying out that she loves me

Holding my hands so I won't leave

'Cause baby, don't wanna be lonely

She says, "I just want you to hold me"

[Pre-Chorus]

Bright lights, but she's fading

Feels right, she's crazy

Bright lights, but she's fading

Feels right, she's crazy

[Chorus]

She wants somebody to love, to hold her

She wants somebody to love in the right way

She wants somebody to love, to kiss her

She wants somebody to love in the right way

In the right way, in the right way

[Bridge]

In the right way, in the, in the right way

In the right way, in the right way

In the right way, in the, in the right way

In the right way, in the right way

In the right way, in the, in the right way

In the right way, in the right way

In the right way, in the, in the right way

In the right way

[Chorus]

She wants somebody to love, to hold her

She wants somebody to love in the right way

She wants somebody to love, to hold her

She wants somebody to love in the right way

She wants somebody to love, to kiss her

She wants somebody to love in the right way