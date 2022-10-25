Lirik Lagu sHe - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu sHe
[Verse 1]
She puts her spirit in a nightcap
She always knows where the crowd's at
She puts her mouth round the cigarette
I put it out 'cause she likes that
She always dance when it's raining
Hey, when's it startin', baby?
She looks at me like she's waiting
Making time go slow when they show her the table
[Pre-Chorus]
Bright lights, but she's fading
Feels right, she's crazy
Bright lights, but she's fading
Feels right, she's crazy
[Chorus]
She wants somebody to love, to hold her
She wants somebody to love in the right way
She wants somebody to love, to kiss her
She wants somebody to love in the right way
[Verse 2]
She's crying out that she loves me
Holding my hands so I won't leave
'Cause baby, don't wanna be lonely
She says, "I just want you to hold me"
[Pre-Chorus]
Bright lights, but she's fading
Feels right, she's crazy
Bright lights, but she's fading
Feels right, she's crazy
[Chorus]
She wants somebody to love, to hold her
She wants somebody to love in the right way
She wants somebody to love, to kiss her
She wants somebody to love in the right way
In the right way, in the right way
[Bridge]
In the right way, in the, in the right way
In the right way, in the right way
In the right way, in the, in the right way
In the right way, in the right way
In the right way, in the, in the right way
In the right way, in the right way
In the right way, in the, in the right way
In the right way
[Chorus]
She wants somebody to love, to hold her
She wants somebody to love in the right way
She wants somebody to love, to hold her
She wants somebody to love in the right way
She wants somebody to love, to kiss her
She wants somebody to love in the right way
Artikel Pilihan