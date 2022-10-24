Lirik Lagu Speed Trials On Acid - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Speed Trials On Acid - Fatboy Slim dan Carl Cox feat Dan Diamond
I am you and you are me
And I know
That we don’t live in a world full of limitations &
Itineraries & schedules &
Frequencies that just shift us to a bad place;
Y’know we’re…
We live in a world of love
The person right next to you
Is a piece of you
& the person behind you
Is another part of me
I am you and you are me
I am you and you are me
I am you and you are me
It’s time to get back to the beats
Back to the bass
Back to the kicks
Back to the rhythms and
The place that wе call…
HOUSE
We seem to lose focus of what’s really important, y’know?
Likе this moment right here
And who you are
I just want all of us to live
In like a loving way
With this music & this vibe & just who we are y’know
I want you to know that i love each and every one of you
So I think it’s time
For us to get back to the beat y’know
Back to the kick drums
Back to the bass
I want you to know
I am you and you are me
I am you and you are me
I am you and you are me
I am you
There are no boundaries
There are no limits
& we don’t live in a world of lack
We live to live, y’know
So for now…
Lets get back to this music
& lets get back to this love
