Lirik Lagu Speed Trials On Acid - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Speed Trials On Acid - Fatboy Slim dan Carl Cox feat Dan Diamond

I am you and you are me

And I know

That we don’t live in a world full of limitations &

Itineraries & schedules &

Frequencies that just shift us to a bad place;

Y’know we’re…

We live in a world of love

The person right next to you

Is a piece of you

& the person behind you

Is another part of me

I am you and you are me

I am you and you are me

I am you and you are me

It’s time to get back to the beats

Back to the bass

Back to the kicks

Back to the rhythms and

The place that wе call…

HOUSE

We seem to lose focus of what’s really important, y’know?

Likе this moment right here

And who you are

I just want all of us to live

In like a loving way

With this music & this vibe & just who we are y’know

I want you to know that i love each and every one of you

So I think it’s time

For us to get back to the beat y’know

Back to the kick drums

Back to the bass

I want you to know

I am you and you are me

I am you and you are me

I am you and you are me

I am you

There are no boundaries

There are no limits

& we don’t live in a world of lack

We live to live, y’know

So for now…

Lets get back to this music

& lets get back to this love