Lirik Lagu Holy - Chance The Rapper feat Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 25 Oktober 2022, 02:16 WIB
Holy - Justin Bieber.
Holy - Justin Bieber. //YouTube Justin Bieber

Lirik Lagu Holy

[Justin Bieber:]
I hear a lot about sinners
Don't think that I'll be a saint
But I might go down to the river
'Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touch
Yeah, it's making me say

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me feels so holy

I don't do well with the drama
And no I can't stand it being fake (No, no, no, no, no, no no no)
I don't believe in nirvana
But the way that we love in the night gave me life
Baby I can't explain

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me feels so holy

They say we're too young and
The pimps and the players say, "Don't go crushing"
Wise men say fools rush in
But I don't know
They say we're too young and
The pimps and the players say, "Don't go crushing"
Wise men say fools rush in
But I don't know

[Chance The Rapper:]
(Chance The Rapper)
The first step pleases the Father
Might be the hardest to take
But when you come out of the water
I'm a believer
My heart is fleshy
Life is short with a temper like Joe Pesci
They always come and sing your praises
Your name is catchy
But they don't see you how I see you
Parlay and Desi
Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi hit the jet speed
When they get messy
Go lefty, like Lionel Messi
Let's take a trip and get the Vespas
Or rent a Jetski
I know the spots that got the best weed
We goin' next week
I wanna, I wanna honor you
Bridegroom, I'm my Father's child
I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father's proud
If you make it to the water He'll part the clouds
I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud
Suffer it to be so now
Gotta clean it up
Formalize the union in communion He can trust
I know I ain't leaving you like I know He ain't leaving us
I know we believe in God and I know God believes in us

[Justin Bieber:]
'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me feels so holy

Credit

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

