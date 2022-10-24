Lirik Lagu WA DA DA - Kep1er dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kep1er – WA DA DA

Hey!

It's you

& I

Let's start

N-N-Now dochakhan i Place

Watch my step

Naye shinhoreul ttara 5 4 3 2 1 (A-ha)

Kkumkkweoon moheom gakkai isseo (isseo)

Take off With me With me Let's go

Muah!

Han bal han bal naedidyeo galsurok

Nae maeumeun tteollyeo

(Like it)

Seonmyeonghaejin Dream neukkyeojineun geol

Eh Oh Eh Oh

Heads up kkumeul hyanghae dallyeo dallyeo

Stand up neowa nae kkum Higher higher

Nuguboda ppalli dallyeogal geoya

Nega inneun goseuro

WA DA DA DA

Running vroom vroom vroom

Like a supersonic

(Let's go)

WA DA DA WA DA DA dallyeo

(Right now)

Mami kungkungkung ttwieo michin deushi

WA DA DA WA DA DA

Kep 1 going WA DA DA DA

Oh Oh Oh Woah

(Hey!)

Oh Oh Woah

Neoegero WA DA DA DA

Oh Oh Oh Woah

(Yeah Yeah)

Oh Oh Woah

Kep 1 going WA DA DA DA

One, Check it

Two, shinjunghi

Jom deo bajjak seweo Radar radar

Nunchichael geoya jigeum i tteollim

I'm going to be brave yeah (Like it)

Sumeul goreugo dashi Get Set Go

Eh Oh Eh Oh

Heads up duryeoumeun nallyeo nallyeo

Stand up uri hamkke Higher higher

Nuguboda ppalli dallyeogal geoya

Geuryeowatteon goseuro

WA DA DA DA

Running vroom vroom vroom

Like a supersonic

(Let's go)

WA DA DA WA DA DA dallyeo

(Right now)

Mami kungkungkung ttwieo michin deushi

WA DA DA WA DA DA

Kep 1 going WA DA DA DA