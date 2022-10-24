Lirik Lagu WA DA DA - Kep1er dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 24 Oktober 2022, 04:22 WIB
Kep1er, girl group K-pop yang dibentuk dari acara survival Girls Planet 999.
Kep1er, girl group K-pop yang dibentuk dari acara survival Girls Planet 999. /Twitter/@kep1er_official

Kep1er – WA DA DA

Hey!
It's you
& I
Let's start

N-N-Now dochakhan i Place
Watch my step
Naye shinhoreul ttara 5 4 3 2 1 (A-ha)
Kkumkkweoon moheom gakkai isseo (isseo)
Take off With me With me Let's go
Muah!
Han bal han bal naedidyeo galsurok
Nae maeumeun tteollyeo
(Like it)
Seonmyeonghaejin Dream neukkyeojineun geol
Eh Oh Eh Oh

Heads up kkumeul hyanghae dallyeo dallyeo
Stand up neowa nae kkum Higher higher
Nuguboda ppalli dallyeogal geoya
Nega inneun goseuro

WA DA DA DA
Running vroom vroom vroom
Like a supersonic
(Let's go)
WA DA DA WA DA DA dallyeo
(Right now)
Mami kungkungkung ttwieo michin deushi
WA DA DA WA DA DA
Kep 1 going WA DA DA DA

Oh Oh Oh Woah
(Hey!)
Oh Oh Woah
Neoegero WA DA DA DA
Oh Oh Oh Woah
(Yeah Yeah)
Oh Oh Woah
Kep 1 going WA DA DA DA

One, Check it
Two, shinjunghi
Jom deo bajjak seweo Radar radar
Nunchichael geoya jigeum i tteollim
I'm going to be brave yeah (Like it)
Sumeul goreugo dashi Get Set Go
Eh Oh Eh Oh

Heads up duryeoumeun nallyeo nallyeo
Stand up uri hamkke Higher higher
Nuguboda ppalli dallyeogal geoya
Geuryeowatteon goseuro

WA DA DA DA
Running vroom vroom vroom
Like a supersonic
(Let's go)
WA DA DA WA DA DA dallyeo
(Right now)
Mami kungkungkung ttwieo michin deushi
WA DA DA WA DA DA
Kep 1 going WA DA DA DA

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 18:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB

Terpopuler

1

5 Tempat Wisata di Bogor Paling Murah 2022, Lengkap dengan Harga Tiket Masuk
2

Kemenkes Datangkan 200 Vial Obat Pasien Gangguan Ginjal Akut
3

Cek Fakta: Viral Detik-detik Lesti Kejora Diusir dari Studio TV Imbas Cabut Laporan KDRT
4

Kumpulan Kata-kata Bijak Abraham Lincoln Tentang Perdamaian yang Menyejukkan dan Patut Direnungi
5

Gagal Ginjal Akut Makan Korban, 5 Anak Meninggal Dunia
6

Banyak Kasus Gagal Ginjal Akut, Pemerintah Didesak Tetapkan Status KLB
7

5 Tempat Wisata Murah dan Edukatif untuk Anak di Bogor, Lengkap dengan Harga Tiket
8

Makin Memanas, AS Sebut Rusia Tidak Tertarik untuk Akhiri Invasi ke Ukraina
9

Sule Akhirnya Buka Suara Soal Hubungannya dengan Memes Prameswari
10

Polisi: Rudolf Tobing Awalnya Ingin Sewa Pembunuh Bayaran untuk Bunuh Korban tapi Batal karena Mahal

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Sumenep News

Contoh Pawarta Bahasa Jawa Tentang Lingkungan Sekolah, Ini Pengertian dan Struktur untuk Referensi Belajar

Contoh Pawarta Bahasa Jawa Tentang Lingkungan Sekolah, Ini Pengertian dan Struktur untuk Referensi Belajar

24 Oktober 2022, 04:26 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

BPOM RI Konfirmasi Terkait Beredarnya Daftar Obat yang Menyebabkan Gagal Ginjal Akut

BPOM RI Konfirmasi Terkait Beredarnya Daftar Obat yang Menyebabkan Gagal Ginjal Akut

24 Oktober 2022, 04:26 WIB

Utara Times

Hari Dokter Nasional 2022 Klik Link Twibbon Peringatan ke 72 Tahun dengan Variasi Bingkai Menarik

Hari Dokter Nasional 2022 Klik Link Twibbon Peringatan ke 72 Tahun dengan Variasi Bingkai Menarik

24 Oktober 2022, 04:25 WIB

Buleleng Post

Klaim Segera Kode Redeem Aktif Modern Warships Senin, 24 Oktober 2022 Sebelum Kehabisan

Klaim Segera Kode Redeem Aktif Modern Warships Senin, 24 Oktober 2022 Sebelum Kehabisan

24 Oktober 2022, 04:25 WIB

Portal Jember

UPDATE Klasemen Liga Inggris: Tottenham Kalah Lagi, Arsenal Masih Kokoh di Puncak

UPDATE Klasemen Liga Inggris: Tottenham Kalah Lagi, Arsenal Masih Kokoh di Puncak

24 Oktober 2022, 04:23 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Senin 24 Oktober 2022 Lengkap Weton, Pasaran, Wuku, Hingga Watak, dan Jodoh Senin Pon

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Senin 24 Oktober 2022 Lengkap Weton, Pasaran, Wuku, Hingga Watak, dan Jodoh Senin Pon

24 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini Senin, 24 Oktober 2022: Anda Dapat Belajar Sesuatu dari Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini Senin, 24 Oktober 2022: Anda Dapat Belajar Sesuatu dari Pasangan

24 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 24 Oktober 2022: Anda Perlu Mengubah Diri Anda Untuk Membawa Perubahan Besar

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 24 Oktober 2022: Anda Perlu Mengubah Diri Anda Untuk Membawa Perubahan Besar

24 Oktober 2022, 04:18 WIB

Zona Priangan

Serangan Ukraina ke Kota Shebekino Rusia Menghancurkan Sekolah, 2 Warga Belgorod Tewas dan 14 Orang Terluka

Serangan Ukraina ke Kota Shebekino Rusia Menghancurkan Sekolah, 2 Warga Belgorod Tewas dan 14 Orang Terluka

24 Oktober 2022, 04:16 WIB

Utara Times

Film Rumah Kaliurang Bercerita Tentang Apa? Simak Kisah Rumah Angker 'Yang Datang Tak Bisa Pulang'

Film Rumah Kaliurang Bercerita Tentang Apa? Simak Kisah Rumah Angker 'Yang Datang Tak Bisa Pulang'

24 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Portal Jember

Hasil Tottenham vs Newcastle, Spurs Lagi Apes?

Hasil Tottenham vs Newcastle, Spurs Lagi Apes?

24 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Kabar Kei

Kualisi PKB - Gerindra Makin Intim, Muhaimin Iskandar Ajak PKS Bergabung: Ini Kata Jubir Kholid

Kualisi PKB - Gerindra Makin Intim, Muhaimin Iskandar Ajak PKS Bergabung: Ini Kata Jubir Kholid

24 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Utara Times

Weton Hari Ini Senin 24 Oktober 2022 Lengkap Weton, Pasaran, Wuku, Hingga Watak, dan Jodoh Senin Pon

Weton Hari Ini Senin 24 Oktober 2022 Lengkap Weton, Pasaran, Wuku, Hingga Watak, dan Jodoh Senin Pon

24 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV di tvOne Hari Ini Senin, 24 Oktober  2022 Ada Kabar Pagi, Reka Ulang, dan Menyingkap Tabir

Jadwal Acara TV di tvOne Hari Ini Senin, 24 Oktober  2022 Ada Kabar Pagi, Reka Ulang, dan Menyingkap Tabir

24 Oktober 2022, 04:09 WIB

Denpasar Update

Kunci Jawaban Soal Tema 3 Kelas 6 SD MI Halaman 99, 100, dan 103

Kunci Jawaban Soal Tema 3 Kelas 6 SD MI Halaman 99, 100, dan 103

24 Oktober 2022, 04:07 WIB

Utara Times

Tayang Dimana Film Rumah Kaliurang? Catat Tanggal Tayang dan Sinopsis Kisah Mengeringan 5 Sekawan

Tayang Dimana Film Rumah Kaliurang? Catat Tanggal Tayang dan Sinopsis Kisah Mengeringan 5 Sekawan

24 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal dan Lokasi SIM Keliling Bandung Hari Ini dan Besok, 24-25 Oktober 2022, Kunjungi yang Terdekat

Jadwal dan Lokasi SIM Keliling Bandung Hari Ini dan Besok, 24-25 Oktober 2022, Kunjungi yang Terdekat

24 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Bandung Raya

Info Lowongan Kerja Bank Indonesia Terbaru 2022: Lulusan S1 Klik Link Daftar di Sini Sekarang

Info Lowongan Kerja Bank Indonesia Terbaru 2022: Lulusan S1 Klik Link Daftar di Sini Sekarang

24 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Buleleng Post

Sebelum Kadaluarsa, Klaim Segera Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Senin, 24 Okotber 2022 dengan Beragam Hadiah

Sebelum Kadaluarsa, Klaim Segera Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Senin, 24 Okotber 2022 dengan Beragam Hadiah

24 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Senin, 24 Oktober 2022 Ada Naagin 3, Bintang Samudera Dan Film Horor The Victim

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Senin, 24 Oktober 2022 Ada Naagin 3, Bintang Samudera Dan Film Horor The Victim

24 Oktober 2022, 04:04 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 24 Oktober 2022: Tidak Akan Ada Banyak Tantangan yang Harus Dihadapi

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 24 Oktober 2022: Tidak Akan Ada Banyak Tantangan yang Harus Dihadapi

24 Oktober 2022, 04:02 WIB

Bandung Raya

TERSANGKA Penusukan Anak Perempuan 12 Tahun di Cimahi Kini Tertangkap, Begini Motif Pelaku!

TERSANGKA Penusukan Anak Perempuan 12 Tahun di Cimahi Kini Tertangkap, Begini Motif Pelaku!

24 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022: Peningkatan Keuangan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022: Peningkatan Keuangan

24 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kunci Jawaban PKN Halaman 121 Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka, Uji Pemahaman Kolaborasi Budaya

Kunci Jawaban PKN Halaman 121 Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka, Uji Pemahaman Kolaborasi Budaya

24 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Utara Times

Hari Ini Senin Apa 24 Oktober 2022 di Kalender Jawa? Cek Info Lengkapnya Berikut Ini

Hari Ini Senin Apa 24 Oktober 2022 di Kalender Jawa? Cek Info Lengkapnya Berikut Ini

24 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB