Lirik Lagu WA DA DA - Kep1er dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kep1er – WA DA DA
Hey!
It's you
& I
Let's start
N-N-Now dochakhan i Place
Watch my step
Naye shinhoreul ttara 5 4 3 2 1 (A-ha)
Kkumkkweoon moheom gakkai isseo (isseo)
Take off With me With me Let's go
Muah!
Han bal han bal naedidyeo galsurok
Nae maeumeun tteollyeo
(Like it)
Seonmyeonghaejin Dream neukkyeojineun geol
Eh Oh Eh Oh
Heads up kkumeul hyanghae dallyeo dallyeo
Stand up neowa nae kkum Higher higher
Nuguboda ppalli dallyeogal geoya
Nega inneun goseuro
WA DA DA DA
Running vroom vroom vroom
Like a supersonic
(Let's go)
WA DA DA WA DA DA dallyeo
(Right now)
Mami kungkungkung ttwieo michin deushi
WA DA DA WA DA DA
Kep 1 going WA DA DA DA
Oh Oh Oh Woah
(Hey!)
Oh Oh Woah
Neoegero WA DA DA DA
Oh Oh Oh Woah
(Yeah Yeah)
Oh Oh Woah
Kep 1 going WA DA DA DA
One, Check it
Two, shinjunghi
Jom deo bajjak seweo Radar radar
Nunchichael geoya jigeum i tteollim
I'm going to be brave yeah (Like it)
Sumeul goreugo dashi Get Set Go
Eh Oh Eh Oh
Heads up duryeoumeun nallyeo nallyeo
Stand up uri hamkke Higher higher
Nuguboda ppalli dallyeogal geoya
Geuryeowatteon goseuro
WA DA DA DA
Running vroom vroom vroom
Like a supersonic
(Let's go)
WA DA DA WA DA DA dallyeo
(Right now)
Mami kungkungkung ttwieo michin deushi
WA DA DA WA DA DA
Kep 1 going WA DA DA DA
