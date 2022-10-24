Lirik Lagu Butterflies Pt. 2 - Queen Naija dan Fakta di Baliknya

Butterflies Pt. 2 - Queen Naija
I just wanna know, would you catch me if I fall?
You came, came into my life
Then made everything right again
I was once in a dark place (place)
I remember when you told me
You were scared to fall in love again
Still you found a way to fall for me
I-I still get butterflies
Crazy how we vibe
Even when we fight
I-I still get butterflies
Crazy how we vibe
Even when we fight
Let's go everywhere together
Turn two years into forever
We'll make diamonds under pressure
And turn the pain into pleasure
I wanna have your last name
No matter how long it takes
You always make me feel so safe
And that's how I know, you're worth the wait
I-I still get butterflies
Crazy how we vibe
Even when we fight
I-I still get butterflies
Crazy how we vibe
Even when we fight
Safe to say I'll know that
You'll catch me when I fall
Now I got you here
Boy I'm giving you my all
Dangerously in love
I don't never wanna leave
I know you feel the same
You're the only one I see (see)
Album: Queen Naija
Artis: Queen Naija
