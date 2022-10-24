Lirik Lagu Butterflies Pt. 2 - Queen Naija dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 24 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Ilustrasi musik.
Ilustrasi musik. /Eric Krull

Butterflies Pt. 2 - Queen Naija

I just wanna know, would you catch me if I fall?
You came, came into my life
Then made everything right again
I was once in a dark place (place)
I remember when you told me

You were scared to fall in love again
Still you found a way to fall for me
I-I still get butterflies
Crazy how we vibe
Even when we fight

I-I still get butterflies
Crazy how we vibe
Even when we fight
Let's go everywhere together
Turn two years into forever
We'll make diamonds under pressure
And turn the pain into pleasure

I wanna have your last name
No matter how long it takes
You always make me feel so safe
And that's how I know, you're worth the wait

I-I still get butterflies
Crazy how we vibe
Even when we fight
I-I still get butterflies
Crazy how we vibe
Even when we fight

Safe to say I'll know that
You'll catch me when I fall
Now I got you here
Boy I'm giving you my all
Dangerously in love
I don't never wanna leave
I know you feel the same
You're the only one I see (see)

Album: Queen Naija

Artis: Queen Naija

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 18:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Wajah dan Namanya Tersebar Dituding Pembunuh Bocah di Cimahi, Ari Rahman Kaget: Saya Nggak Salah Apa-apa
2

Komnas PA: Hak Asuh Rizky Billar pada Baby L Terancam Dicabut
3

Beredar Wajah dan Identitas Terduga Pembunuh Bocah di Cimahi, Sosok Aslinya Beri Klarifikasi
4

Beri Komentar Soal Cristiano Ronaldo, Pemain Manchester United Disebut Harus Terima Kenyataan
5

Gagal ke Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Pelatih Italia Beri Pengakuan Tak Terduga
6

Cristiano Ronaldo Dicoret dari Skuad, Manajer Manchester United Beri Kode Soal Akhir Musim
7

Preview Pertandingan Real Madrid vs Sevilla di Liga Spanyol: Misi Ancelotti Pertahankan Takhta
8

5 Tempat Wisata di Bogor yang Murah Meriah, Lengkap dengan Harga Tiketnya
9

Dasar Laporan TGIPF Disebut Keputusan Jokowi, PSSI Diminta Tunduk ke Pemerintah
10

Penyebab Gagal Ginjal Akut pada Anak Diduga Akibat Obat Tercemar Zat Berbahaya

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Es Kuwud Denpasar Tawarkan Jasa Pemesanan Minuman Kelapa Muda Secara Online Kini Hadir Dengan Berbagai Varian

Es Kuwud Denpasar Tawarkan Jasa Pemesanan Minuman Kelapa Muda Secara Online Kini Hadir Dengan Berbagai Varian

24 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB

Utara Times

Link Live Streaming TV Online RB Salzburg vs Chelsea Pekan 5 Liga Champions, Kick Off 25 Oktober 2022

Link Live Streaming TV Online RB Salzburg vs Chelsea Pekan 5 Liga Champions, Kick Off 25 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE AS Roma vs Napoli Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE AS Roma vs Napoli Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

24 Oktober 2022, 01:15 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Libra, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Libra, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Liga Champion Pekan Ini 25-27 Oktober 2022: Big Match Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen, Ajax vs Liverpool

Jadwal Liga Champion Pekan Ini 25-27 Oktober 2022: Big Match Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen, Ajax vs Liverpool

24 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Virgo, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Virgo, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB

Desk Jabar

Kesalahan Fatal MC Saat Seremoni Hadiah Denmark Open 2022 Bikin Fajar, Rian, Kevin, Marcus Jadi Bete

Kesalahan Fatal MC Saat Seremoni Hadiah Denmark Open 2022 Bikin Fajar, Rian, Kevin, Marcus Jadi Bete

24 Oktober 2022, 01:07 WIB

Kabar Banten

81 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Arab Jawa Sansekerta Modern Terbaru, Bermakna Bijaksana, Mulia hingga Beruntung

81 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Arab Jawa Sansekerta Modern Terbaru, Bermakna Bijaksana, Mulia hingga Beruntung

24 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Leo, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Leo, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:04 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022: Akan Hadir Minat Baru

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022: Akan Hadir Minat Baru

24 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi RB Salzburg vs Chelsea di Liga Champions Pekan Ke-5: Lengkap Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain

Prediksi RB Salzburg vs Chelsea di Liga Champions Pekan Ke-5: Lengkap Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain

24 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Cancer, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Cancer, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 00:59 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Gemini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Gemini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 00:54 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Taurus, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Taurus, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 00:49 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Hasil MotoGP Malaysia 2022 dan Klasemen Setelah Race, Bagnaia Bakal Juara Dunia?

Hasil MotoGP Malaysia 2022 dan Klasemen Setelah Race, Bagnaia Bakal Juara Dunia?

24 Oktober 2022, 00:46 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara MOJI TV Senin, 24 Oktober 2022 Ada Live Race Day GP Amerika Serikat 2022 Dan Inkigayo

Jadwal Acara MOJI TV Senin, 24 Oktober 2022 Ada Live Race Day GP Amerika Serikat 2022 Dan Inkigayo

24 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Senin, 24 Oktober 2022: Mundur Selangkah untuk Maju lebih Jauh

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Senin, 24 Oktober 2022: Mundur Selangkah untuk Maju lebih Jauh

24 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aries, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aries, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 00:44 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Live Link Streaming AS Roma vs Napoli: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Live Link Streaming AS Roma vs Napoli: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

24 Oktober 2022, 00:39 WIB

Media Pakuan

Nekat ! Terancam Sanksi AS, Dubes Indonesia di Rusia Minat Menerima Pembayaran Kartu MIR Rusia: Tarik Turis

Nekat ! Terancam Sanksi AS, Dubes Indonesia di Rusia Minat Menerima Pembayaran Kartu MIR Rusia: Tarik Turis

24 Oktober 2022, 00:33 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Andmesh Kamaleng dengan Judul Cinta Luar Biasa. Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Lagu Andmesh Kamaleng dengan Judul Cinta Luar Biasa. Lengkap dengan Lirik

24 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini, Senin, 24 Oktober 2022: Asmara bakal Rumit, Keputusan Besar

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini, Senin, 24 Oktober 2022: Asmara bakal Rumit, Keputusan Besar

24 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Kabar Banten

70 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata, Bermakna Cantik, Mulia hingga Salehah

70 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata, Bermakna Cantik, Mulia hingga Salehah

24 Oktober 2022, 00:27 WIB