Lirik Lagu Butterflies Pt. 2 - Queen Naija dan Fakta di Baliknya

Butterflies Pt. 2 - Queen Naija

I just wanna know, would you catch me if I fall?

You came, came into my life

Then made everything right again

I was once in a dark place (place)

I remember when you told me

You were scared to fall in love again

Still you found a way to fall for me

I-I still get butterflies

Crazy how we vibe

Even when we fight

I-I still get butterflies

Crazy how we vibe

Even when we fight

Let's go everywhere together

Turn two years into forever

We'll make diamonds under pressure

And turn the pain into pleasure

I wanna have your last name

No matter how long it takes

You always make me feel so safe

And that's how I know, you're worth the wait

I-I still get butterflies

Crazy how we vibe

Even when we fight

I-I still get butterflies

Crazy how we vibe

Even when we fight

Safe to say I'll know that

You'll catch me when I fall

Now I got you here

Boy I'm giving you my all

Dangerously in love

I don't never wanna leave

I know you feel the same

You're the only one I see (see)

Album: Queen Naija

Artis: Queen Naija