Lirik Lagu With You - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu With You
I need you, boo
I gotta see you, boo
And the hearts all over the world tonight
Said the hearts all over the world tonight
And I need you, boo (Oh)
I gotta see you, boo (Hey)
And the hearts all over the world tonight
Said the hearts all over the world tonight (Uh, uh)
Hey, little mama, ooh, you're a stunner
Hot little figure, yes, you're a winner
And I'm so glad to be yours
You're a class all your own
And ooh, little cutie, when you talk to me
I swear the whole world stops, you're my sweetheart
And I'm so glad that you're mine
You are one of a kind and
You mean to me what I mean to you
And together, baby, there is nothing we won't do
'Cause if I got you, I don't need money, I don't need cars
Girl, you're my all
And oh, I'm into you
And girl, no one else would do
'Cause with every kiss and every hug
You make me fall in love
And now I know I can't be the only one
I bet there's hearts all over the world tonight
With the love of their life who feels
What I feel when I'm
With you, with you, with you, with you, with you, girl
With you, with you, with you, with you, with you
Oh, girl, I don't want nobody else
Without you, there's no one left then
You're like Jordan's on Saturday
I gotta have you and I cannot wait now
Hey, little shawty, say you care for me
You know I care for you, you know that I'll be true
You know that I won't lie, you know that I would try
To be your everything, yeah
'Cause if I got you, I don't need money, I don't need cars
Girl, you're my all
And oh, I'm into you (Into you)
And girl, no one else would do (Won't)
'Cause with every kiss and every hug (Hug)
You make me fall in love
And now I know I can't be the only one (I know I can't be the only)
I bet there's hearts all over the world tonight
With the love of their life who feels
What I feel when I'm
With you, with you, with you, with you, with you, oh
With you, with you, with you, with you, with you, hey, hey
And I will never try to deny that you are my whole life
'Cause if you ever let me go, I would die so I won't front
I don't need another woman, I just need your all or nothing
'Cause if I got that then I'll be straight
Baby, you're the best part of my day
I need you, boo
I gotta see you, boo
And the hearts all over the world tonight (Hey, hey)
Said the hearts all over the world tonight (Ooh, ooh, ooh, yeah)
They need it, boo (They need it)
They gotta see their boo
Said there's hearts all over the world tonight
Hearts all over the world tonight
