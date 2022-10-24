Lirik Lagu I'm Her - Queen Naija dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Her - Queen Naija
Yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh
(H-money)
I know you miss it (miss it)
When you call my phone
Know you just can't leave me alone
Double tappin' my pictures
You be thinkin' you're low (you're low)
But I know you wantin' some more
All you gotta do is say the word
Why don't you pull up on me, pull up on me?
Even if you wanna come late at night
You can stay 'til the mornin', mornin'
You can't get enough and you don't know why (why, don't know why)
'Cause you ain't never had a vibe like mine
(Ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, yeah)
'Cause I got what you want (you want)
I got what you need (you need)
You ain't goin' nowhere (nowhere)
Baby, that's on me
Baby never leave, it's only one of me (yeah, yeah)
You know what you see, when you look at me
I'm her, I'm her (oh-oh, oh-oh)
I'm her (oh-oh, oh-oh)
Can't get your mind right, no
'Cause I'm her, I'm her (oh-oh, oh-oh)
I'm her (oh-oh, oh-oh)
Oh woah
I tried so hard to keep you on your toes
But you always want what you can't have
You played yourself when you let it go
I know you wantin' some more
All you gotta do is say the word
And maybe I could back up on it, back up on it
I might even let you hit late at night
But you gotta go 'til the mornin' (good mornin' mornin'), the mornin'
You can't get enough and you don't know why (why)
'Cause you ain't never had a vibe like mine
(Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh)
'Cause I got what you want (I got what you want, baby, baby)
I got what you need (you need)
You ain't goin' nowhere (nowhere)
Baby, that's on me (nowhere)
Baby never leave, it's only one of me (never leave)
You know what you see, when you look at me
I'm her (I'm her, you know it)
I'm her (oh-oh, oh-oh)
(You know it) I'm her (oh-oh, oh-oh)
You can't get your mind right, no (no, oh)
'Cause I'm her (I'm her)
I'm her (oh-oh, oh-oh)
I'm her (oh-oh, oh-oh)
You can't get your mind right, no
Guess I got it like that
'Cause I like it like that
Guess I got it like that
Damn, I like it like that
Yeah, guess I got it like that
'Cause I like it like that
Guess I got it like that
'Cause I like it like that
Album: Missunderstood
Artis: Queen Naija
Tahun rilis: 2020
Penulis lagu: Brittany Barber, Charlton T. Ridgell Jr., Edgar Etienne, Harmony Samuels, Kiana Brown, Leonard Brooks, Queen Naija Bulls, dan Tiffany Johnson
Fakta di Balik Lagu I'am Her
Queen Naija Bulls adalah penyanyi R&B Amerika yang lahir di Ypsilanti, Michigan. Meskipun dibesarkan di Detroit, Michigan, Queen Naija memulai kariernya sebagai vlogger di YouTube dan berpartisipasi dalam American Idol musim 13.
Queen Naija membuat proyek pada tahun 2020 yang dilengkapi dengan 18 lagu dan assist dari Jacquees, Toosii, Mulatto, Pretty Vee, Russ, Lucky Daye, Kiana Ledé, dan masih banyak lagi.
