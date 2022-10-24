Lirik Lagu I'm Her - Queen Naija dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Her - Queen Naija

Yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh

(H-money)

I know you miss it (miss it)

When you call my phone

Know you just can't leave me alone

Double tappin' my pictures

You be thinkin' you're low (you're low)

But I know you wantin' some more

All you gotta do is say the word

Why don't you pull up on me, pull up on me?

Even if you wanna come late at night

You can stay 'til the mornin', mornin'

You can't get enough and you don't know why (why, don't know why)

'Cause you ain't never had a vibe like mine

(Ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, yeah)

'Cause I got what you want (you want)

I got what you need (you need)

You ain't goin' nowhere (nowhere)

Baby, that's on me

Baby never leave, it's only one of me (yeah, yeah)

You know what you see, when you look at me

I'm her, I'm her (oh-oh, oh-oh)

I'm her (oh-oh, oh-oh)

Can't get your mind right, no

'Cause I'm her, I'm her (oh-oh, oh-oh)

I'm her (oh-oh, oh-oh)

Oh woah

I tried so hard to keep you on your toes

But you always want what you can't have

You played yourself when you let it go

I know you wantin' some more

All you gotta do is say the word

And maybe I could back up on it, back up on it

I might even let you hit late at night

But you gotta go 'til the mornin' (good mornin' mornin'), the mornin'

You can't get enough and you don't know why (why)

'Cause you ain't never had a vibe like mine

(Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh)

'Cause I got what you want (I got what you want, baby, baby)

I got what you need (you need)

You ain't goin' nowhere (nowhere)

Baby, that's on me (nowhere)

Baby never leave, it's only one of me (never leave)

You know what you see, when you look at me

I'm her (I'm her, you know it)

I'm her (oh-oh, oh-oh)

(You know it) I'm her (oh-oh, oh-oh)

You can't get your mind right, no (no, oh)

'Cause I'm her (I'm her)

I'm her (oh-oh, oh-oh)

I'm her (oh-oh, oh-oh)

You can't get your mind right, no

Guess I got it like that

'Cause I like it like that

Guess I got it like that

Damn, I like it like that

Yeah, guess I got it like that

'Cause I like it like that

Guess I got it like that

'Cause I like it like that

Album: Missunderstood

Artis: Queen Naija

Tahun rilis: 2020

Penulis lagu: Brittany Barber, Charlton T. Ridgell Jr., Edgar Etienne, Harmony Samuels, Kiana Brown, Leonard Brooks, Queen Naija Bulls, dan Tiffany Johnson

Fakta di Balik Lagu I'am Her

Queen Naija Bulls adalah penyanyi R&B Amerika yang lahir di Ypsilanti, Michigan. Meskipun dibesarkan di Detroit, Michigan, Queen Naija memulai kariernya sebagai vlogger di YouTube dan berpartisipasi dalam American Idol musim 13.

Queen Naija membuat proyek pada tahun 2020 yang dilengkapi dengan 18 lagu dan assist dari Jacquees, Toosii, Mulatto, Pretty Vee, Russ, Lucky Daye, Kiana Ledé, dan masih banyak lagi.