Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Anti Hero - Taylor Swift

I have this thing where I get older

But just never wiser

Midnights become my afternoons

When my depression works

The graveyard shift, all of the people

I've ghosted stand there in the room

I should not be left to my own devices

They come with prices and vices

I end up in crisis (Tale as old as time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day, I'll watch as you're leaving

'Cause you got tired of my scheming

(For the last time)

It's me, hi, I'm the problem

It's me, at tea time, everybody agrees

I'll stare directly at the sun

But never in the mirror

It must be exhausting

Always rooting for the anti-Hero

Sometimes, I feel like everybody is a s*xy baby

And I'm a monster on the hill

Too big to hang out

Slowly lurching towards your favorite city

Pierced through the heart, but never killed

Did you hear my covert narcissism

I disguise as altruism

Like some kind of congressman?

(I've realized all this time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day, I'll watch as you're leaving

And life will lose all its meaning

(For the last time)

It's me, hi, I'm the problem

(I'm the problem, it's me)

It's me, at tea time, everybody agrees

I'll stare directly at the Sun

But never in the mirror

It must be exhausting

Always rooting for the anti-Hero

I have this dream my daughter-In-Law

Kills me for the money

She thinks I left them in the will

The family gathers around and reads it

And then someone screams out

"She's laughing up at us from hell"

It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me

It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me

It's me, hi, everybody agrees, everybody agrees