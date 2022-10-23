Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Anti Hero - Taylor Swift
I have this thing where I get older
But just never wiser
Midnights become my afternoons
When my depression works
The graveyard shift, all of the people
I've ghosted stand there in the room
I should not be left to my own devices
They come with prices and vices
I end up in crisis (Tale as old as time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day, I'll watch as you're leaving
'Cause you got tired of my scheming
(For the last time)
It's me, hi, I'm the problem
It's me, at tea time, everybody agrees
I'll stare directly at the sun
But never in the mirror
It must be exhausting
Always rooting for the anti-Hero
Sometimes, I feel like everybody is a s*xy baby
And I'm a monster on the hill
Too big to hang out
Slowly lurching towards your favorite city
Pierced through the heart, but never killed
Did you hear my covert narcissism
I disguise as altruism
Like some kind of congressman?
(I've realized all this time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day, I'll watch as you're leaving
And life will lose all its meaning
(For the last time)
It's me, hi, I'm the problem
(I'm the problem, it's me)
It's me, at tea time, everybody agrees
I'll stare directly at the Sun
But never in the mirror
It must be exhausting
Always rooting for the anti-Hero
I have this dream my daughter-In-Law
Kills me for the money
She thinks I left them in the will
The family gathers around and reads it
And then someone screams out
"She's laughing up at us from hell"
It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me
It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me
It's me, hi, everybody agrees, everybody agrees
Artikel Pilihan