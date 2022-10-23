Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shintia Rahma Islamiati
- 23 Oktober 2022, 18:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift.
Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift. /Twitter/@taylorswift13

Anti Hero - Taylor Swift

I have this thing where I get older
But just never wiser
Midnights become my afternoons
When my depression works
The graveyard shift, all of the people
I've ghosted stand there in the room

I should not be left to my own devices
They come with prices and vices
I end up in crisis (Tale as old as time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day, I'll watch as you're leaving
'Cause you got tired of my scheming
(For the last time)

It's me, hi, I'm the problem
It's me, at tea time, everybody agrees
I'll stare directly at the sun
But never in the mirror
It must be exhausting
Always rooting for the anti-Hero

Sometimes, I feel like everybody is a s*xy baby
And I'm a monster on the hill
Too big to hang out
Slowly lurching towards your favorite city
Pierced through the heart, but never killed

Did you hear my covert narcissism
I disguise as altruism
Like some kind of congressman?
(I've realized all this time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day, I'll watch as you're leaving
And life will lose all its meaning
(For the last time)

It's me, hi, I'm the problem
(I'm the problem, it's me)
It's me, at tea time, everybody agrees
I'll stare directly at the Sun
But never in the mirror
It must be exhausting
Always rooting for the anti-Hero

I have this dream my daughter-In-Law
Kills me for the money
She thinks I left them in the will
The family gathers around and reads it
And then someone screams out
"She's laughing up at us from hell"

It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me
It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me
It's me, hi, everybody agrees, everybody agrees

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 18:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Terpopuler

1

5 Gejala Covid-19 Varian XBB, Disebut 'Mimpi Buruk' hingga Kebal Vaksin
2

6 Cara Meningkatkan Produksi Hormon Melatonin untuk Tidur yang Lebih Baik
3

Akun YouTube Ria Ricis Diretas, Semua Video Hilang
4

Cerita dari para Santri: Ingin Pulang, Sarung, dan Banyak Kawan
5

Menko PMK Singgung Kebijakan dalam Kasus Gagal Ginjal Akut, Kata Dia: 80 Persen Kita Masih Impor
6

Diserang Fans Lesti Kejora dan Rizky Billar, Dewi Perssik Murka: Gue Janda Terhormat
7

4 Tempat Wisata Alam di Majalengka yang Lagi Hits, Lengkap Beserta Harga Tiketnya
8

Pamor Santri Merangkak Naik, Bukan Lagi Kaum Udik

9

Isa Zega Sebut Punya Panggilan Sayang Khusus untuk Rizky Billar
10

Jadwal Bola Hari Ini 22 Oktober 2022: akan Tersaji Duel Seru Chelsea vs Man United

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Kudus

24 Oktober 2022 Besok Tanggal Merah atau Tidak? Senin Besok Apakah Libur, Simak Penjelasannya Berikut

24 Oktober 2022 Besok Tanggal Merah atau Tidak? Senin Besok Apakah Libur, Simak Penjelasannya Berikut

23 Oktober 2022, 18:02 WIB

Kendalku

HARI Senin 24 Oktober 2022 Tidak Libur Nasional Tanggal Merah di Hari Diwali di Indonesia

HARI Senin 24 Oktober 2022 Tidak Libur Nasional Tanggal Merah di Hari Diwali di Indonesia

23 Oktober 2022, 18:01 WIB

Editor News

Sebagai Pria Sejati dan Pelindung Wanita, V BTS Jadi Tameng Kala Idol Cantik Ini Dalam Bahaya

Sebagai Pria Sejati dan Pelindung Wanita, V BTS Jadi Tameng Kala Idol Cantik Ini Dalam Bahaya

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Media Blitar

LIVE STREAMING Southampton vs Arsenal di Liga Inggris: 23 Oktober 2022 Pukul 20.00 WIB

LIVE STREAMING Southampton vs Arsenal di Liga Inggris: 23 Oktober 2022 Pukul 20.00 WIB

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Sedang berlangsung live streaming Road to UFC Jeka Saragih vs Ki Won Bin, klik link ini untuk menyaksikannya

Sedang berlangsung live streaming Road to UFC Jeka Saragih vs Ki Won Bin, klik link ini untuk menyaksikannya

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Lingkar Madiun

Tae Young Menukar Orang Tuanya dengan Seung Cheon? Ini Spoiler The Golden Spoon Episode 11 Makin Seru

Tae Young Menukar Orang Tuanya dengan Seung Cheon? Ini Spoiler The Golden Spoon Episode 11 Makin Seru

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Naskah Ceramah Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW untuk Anak SMA, Terbaru dan Penuh Makna

Naskah Ceramah Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW untuk Anak SMA, Terbaru dan Penuh Makna

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Terupdate! Kunci Jawaban Soal Post Test Modul 2 Refleksi Diri

Terupdate! Kunci Jawaban Soal Post Test Modul 2 Refleksi Diri

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Hasil MotoGP Malaysia 2022 Lengkap dengan Catatan Waktu: Bagnaia Tercepat, Quartararo Belum Habis

Hasil MotoGP Malaysia 2022 Lengkap dengan Catatan Waktu: Bagnaia Tercepat, Quartararo Belum Habis

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Media Jawa Timur

Cara Beli Tiket Konser Atma Asta Valhera 2022, Dimeriahkan Tiara Andini, BCL, hingga SMASH

Cara Beli Tiket Konser Atma Asta Valhera 2022, Dimeriahkan Tiara Andini, BCL, hingga SMASH

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming Southampton vs Arsenal Liga Inggris 2022 Malam Ini, Nonton Siaran Langsung Tayang di Vidio

Link Live Streaming Southampton vs Arsenal Liga Inggris 2022 Malam Ini, Nonton Siaran Langsung Tayang di Vidio

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Portal Brebes

Cek! Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Terbaru Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Dapatkan Hadiah Tak Terduga

Cek! Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Terbaru Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Dapatkan Hadiah Tak Terduga

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Depok

Jadwal Penutupan Pendaftaran Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 47, Simak Bocoran Tanggalnya di Sini

Jadwal Penutupan Pendaftaran Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 47, Simak Bocoran Tanggalnya di Sini

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Portal Pati

Update Jawaban Tebak Kata Tantangan Harian Shopee 23 Oktober 2022 'BATU, BAUT, TEBU' Simak Selengkapnya

Update Jawaban Tebak Kata Tantangan Harian Shopee 23 Oktober 2022 'BATU, BAUT, TEBU' Simak Selengkapnya

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Portal Jember

10 Artis Korea Selatan yang Menikah di Tahun 2022, Ada Pasangan Hyun Bin dan Son Ye Jin

10 Artis Korea Selatan yang Menikah di Tahun 2022, Ada Pasangan Hyun Bin dan Son Ye Jin

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Berikut Penjelasan Tentang Istilah Dislipidemia, Kolesterol, Dan Trigliserida Serta Kaitannya Satu Sama Lain

Berikut Penjelasan Tentang Istilah Dislipidemia, Kolesterol, Dan Trigliserida Serta Kaitannya Satu Sama Lain

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Kabar Lumajang

Kunci Jawaban Tema 4 Kelas 5 SD MI Halaman 8: Tuliskan tentang Pantun Subtema 1 Pembelajaran 1

Kunci Jawaban Tema 4 Kelas 5 SD MI Halaman 8: Tuliskan tentang Pantun Subtema 1 Pembelajaran 1

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal Pelni KM Ciremai Bulan Oktober hingga November 2022 Terbaru Semua Rute

Jadwal Kapal Pelni KM Ciremai Bulan Oktober hingga November 2022 Terbaru Semua Rute

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Seputar Lampung

AS Ogah-ogahan Jual F-35 ke Indonesia, Pemerintah Bisa Balas Dendam dengan Kuasai Bahan Baku LTJ Pesawat

AS Ogah-ogahan Jual F-35 ke Indonesia, Pemerintah Bisa Balas Dendam dengan Kuasai Bahan Baku LTJ Pesawat

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Sumenep News

Referensi Tema Sumpah Pemuda 2022 untuk Lomba, Tetap Kekinian untuk Berbagai Acara

Referensi Tema Sumpah Pemuda 2022 untuk Lomba, Tetap Kekinian untuk Berbagai Acara

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Get Up Stand Up, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Gitar Get Up Stand Up, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Realita STTU

Horoskop Aries Hari Senin, 24 Oktober 2022

Horoskop Aries Hari Senin, 24 Oktober 2022

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Media Magelang

Main Poki Games di Link Ini, Mudah Mainkan Permainan Viral di TikTok 2022

Main Poki Games di Link Ini, Mudah Mainkan Permainan Viral di TikTok 2022

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Ringtimes Banyuwangi

Pembahasan IPA Kelas 9 Halaman 193, 194, 195, Uji Kompetensi Bab 4 Listrik Statis

Pembahasan IPA Kelas 9 Halaman 193, 194, 195, Uji Kompetensi Bab 4 Listrik Statis

23 Oktober 2022, 18:00 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Mengenal Lebih Dekat Cristofer Panjaitan Duta Genre Kabupaten Kebumen tahun 2022

Mengenal Lebih Dekat Cristofer Panjaitan Duta Genre Kabupaten Kebumen tahun 2022

23 Oktober 2022, 17:59 WIB