Lirik Lagu Mama's Hand - Queen Naija dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 24 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB
MV Mama's Hand milik Queen Naija.
MV Mama's Hand milik Queen Naija. /

Mama's Hand - Queen Naija

Mommy
Hold on baby, hi stinky, you miss me?
No
You don't miss me?
Nah, I miss you
You do miss me, give me kissy
Thank you, I give kissy too, muah, I love you
Love you too mama
Okay bye
Okay bye

When I first laid eyes on you
When I heard your heartbeat too
Oh, I never knew, I could witness an angel so beautiful
From the very moment you arrived
I felt something new inside
I developed a love that was so unconditional

And I promise to give you everything that I have
There's not a dream in this world you can't accomplish or grasp
I will cross any ocean before I let you land
Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go
(Woah oh, oh, oh, oh)
Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go
(Woah oh, oh, oh, oh)

I'll never let nobody hurt you
Give you the world 'cause you deserve it
Teach you how to treat a woman
Let you know you're gonna be something great
I want for you to shine so bright
Know you can do anything through Christ
I see that there is a star inside of you
I'm so glad you're in my life

And I promise to give you everything that I have
There's not a dream in this world
You can't accomplish or grasp
I will cross any ocean before I let you land
Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go
(Woah, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go
(Woah, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go
(Woah, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Woah, oh, oh, oh
Woah, oh, oh, oh
Woah, oh, oh, oh
Woah, oh, oh, oh
Woah, oh, oh, oh
Woah, oh, oh, oh
Hold on to my hand
Hold on to my hand
Never let it go
Ooh, ooh, yeah
Son hold on to my hand
Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go
(Woah, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Hold on to my hand, never let it go
Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go
(Woah oh, oh, oh, oh)
Hold on to my hand (woah, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Son hold on to my hand, never let it go, woah, oh, oh, oh
I love you
I love you too momma

Album: Queen Naija

Arti: Queen Naija

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 18:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Beredar Wajah dan Identitas Terduga Pembunuh Bocah di Cimahi, Sosok Aslinya Beri Klarifikasi
2

Beri Komentar Soal Cristiano Ronaldo, Pemain Manchester United Disebut Harus Terima Kenyataan
3

Gagal ke Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Pelatih Italia Beri Pengakuan Tak Terduga
4

Cristiano Ronaldo Dicoret dari Skuad, Manajer Manchester United Beri Kode Soal Akhir Musim
5

Preview Pertandingan Real Madrid vs Sevilla di Liga Spanyol: Misi Ancelotti Pertahankan Takhta
6

5 Tempat Wisata di Bogor yang Murah Meriah, Lengkap dengan Harga Tiketnya
7

Dasar Laporan TGIPF Disebut Keputusan Jokowi, PSSI Diminta Tunduk ke Pemerintah
8

Penyebab Gagal Ginjal Akut pada Anak Diduga Akibat Obat Tercemar Zat Berbahaya
9

Tretan Muslim dan Coki Pardede Umumkan Pamit dari MLI, Pilih Jalan Sendiri-sendiri
10

Kukuh Pertahankan Cristiano Ronaldo, Erik ten Hag: Saya Mengandalkannya

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita Subang

Terbaru Kasus Pembunuhan Icha, Rudolf Tobing Minta Icha Lakukan Hal Ini Dalam Keadaan Terikat, Netizen: Biadab

Terbaru Kasus Pembunuhan Icha, Rudolf Tobing Minta Icha Lakukan Hal Ini Dalam Keadaan Terikat, Netizen: Biadab

24 Oktober 2022, 01:43 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:42 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aquarius, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aquarius, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:37 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Capricorn, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Capricorn, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:32 WIB

Portal Majalengka

Pelaku Penusukan Gadis Remaja Cimahi Pulang Mengaji hingga Tewas Ditangkap, Ini Motif dan Tampangnya

Pelaku Penusukan Gadis Remaja Cimahi Pulang Mengaji hingga Tewas Ditangkap, Ini Motif dan Tampangnya

24 Oktober 2022, 01:31 WIB

Utara Times

Update Klasemen MotoGP 2022 Usai GP Malaysia: Bagnaia Selangkah Tangga Juara, Quartararo Belum Menyerah

Update Klasemen MotoGP 2022 Usai GP Malaysia: Bagnaia Selangkah Tangga Juara, Quartararo Belum Menyerah

24 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Atletico Bilbao: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Atletico Bilbao: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

24 Oktober 2022, 01:29 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Es Kuwud Denpasar Tawarkan Jasa Pemesanan Minuman Kelapa Muda Secara Online Kini Hadir Dengan Berbagai Varian

Es Kuwud Denpasar Tawarkan Jasa Pemesanan Minuman Kelapa Muda Secara Online Kini Hadir Dengan Berbagai Varian

24 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB

Utara Times

Link Live Streaming TV Online RB Salzburg vs Chelsea Pekan 5 Liga Champions, Kick Off 25 Oktober 2022

Link Live Streaming TV Online RB Salzburg vs Chelsea Pekan 5 Liga Champions, Kick Off 25 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE AS Roma vs Napoli Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE AS Roma vs Napoli Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

24 Oktober 2022, 01:15 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Libra, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Libra, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Liga Champion Pekan Ini 25-27 Oktober 2022: Big Match Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen, Ajax vs Liverpool

Jadwal Liga Champion Pekan Ini 25-27 Oktober 2022: Big Match Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen, Ajax vs Liverpool

24 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Virgo, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Virgo, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB

Desk Jabar

Kesalahan Fatal MC Saat Seremoni Hadiah Denmark Open 2022 Bikin Fajar, Rian, Kevin, Marcus Jadi Bete

Kesalahan Fatal MC Saat Seremoni Hadiah Denmark Open 2022 Bikin Fajar, Rian, Kevin, Marcus Jadi Bete

24 Oktober 2022, 01:07 WIB

Kabar Banten

81 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Arab Jawa Sansekerta Modern Terbaru, Bermakna Bijaksana, Mulia hingga Beruntung

81 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Arab Jawa Sansekerta Modern Terbaru, Bermakna Bijaksana, Mulia hingga Beruntung

24 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Leo, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Leo, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 01:04 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022: Akan Hadir Minat Baru

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022: Akan Hadir Minat Baru

24 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi RB Salzburg vs Chelsea di Liga Champions Pekan Ke-5: Lengkap Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain

Prediksi RB Salzburg vs Chelsea di Liga Champions Pekan Ke-5: Lengkap Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain

24 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Cancer, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Cancer, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 00:59 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Gemini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Gemini, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 00:54 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Taurus, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Taurus, Senin 24 Oktober 2022

24 Oktober 2022, 00:49 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Hasil MotoGP Malaysia 2022 dan Klasemen Setelah Race, Bagnaia Bakal Juara Dunia?

Hasil MotoGP Malaysia 2022 dan Klasemen Setelah Race, Bagnaia Bakal Juara Dunia?

24 Oktober 2022, 00:46 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara MOJI TV Senin, 24 Oktober 2022 Ada Live Race Day GP Amerika Serikat 2022 Dan Inkigayo

Jadwal Acara MOJI TV Senin, 24 Oktober 2022 Ada Live Race Day GP Amerika Serikat 2022 Dan Inkigayo

24 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB