Lirik Lagu Mama's Hand - Queen Naija dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mama's Hand - Queen Naija
Mommy
Hold on baby, hi stinky, you miss me?
No
You don't miss me?
Nah, I miss you
You do miss me, give me kissy
Thank you, I give kissy too, muah, I love you
Love you too mama
Okay bye
Okay bye
When I first laid eyes on you
When I heard your heartbeat too
Oh, I never knew, I could witness an angel so beautiful
From the very moment you arrived
I felt something new inside
I developed a love that was so unconditional
And I promise to give you everything that I have
There's not a dream in this world you can't accomplish or grasp
I will cross any ocean before I let you land
Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go
(Woah oh, oh, oh, oh)
Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go
(Woah oh, oh, oh, oh)
I'll never let nobody hurt you
Give you the world 'cause you deserve it
Teach you how to treat a woman
Let you know you're gonna be something great
I want for you to shine so bright
Know you can do anything through Christ
I see that there is a star inside of you
I'm so glad you're in my life
And I promise to give you everything that I have
There's not a dream in this world
You can't accomplish or grasp
I will cross any ocean before I let you land
Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go
(Woah, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go
(Woah, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go
(Woah, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Woah, oh, oh, oh
Woah, oh, oh, oh
Woah, oh, oh, oh
Woah, oh, oh, oh
Woah, oh, oh, oh
Woah, oh, oh, oh
Hold on to my hand
Hold on to my hand
Never let it go
Ooh, ooh, yeah
Son hold on to my hand
Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go
(Woah, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Hold on to my hand, never let it go
Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go
(Woah oh, oh, oh, oh)
Hold on to my hand (woah, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Son hold on to my hand, never let it go, woah, oh, oh, oh
I love you
I love you too momma
Album: Queen Naija
Arti: Queen Naija
