Lirik Lagu Mama's Hand - Queen Naija dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mama's Hand - Queen Naija

Mommy

Hold on baby, hi stinky, you miss me?

No

You don't miss me?

Nah, I miss you

You do miss me, give me kissy

Thank you, I give kissy too, muah, I love you

Love you too mama

Okay bye

Okay bye

When I first laid eyes on you

When I heard your heartbeat too

Oh, I never knew, I could witness an angel so beautiful

From the very moment you arrived

I felt something new inside

I developed a love that was so unconditional

And I promise to give you everything that I have

There's not a dream in this world you can't accomplish or grasp

I will cross any ocean before I let you land

Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go

(Woah oh, oh, oh, oh)

Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go

(Woah oh, oh, oh, oh)

I'll never let nobody hurt you

Give you the world 'cause you deserve it

Teach you how to treat a woman

Let you know you're gonna be something great

I want for you to shine so bright

Know you can do anything through Christ

I see that there is a star inside of you

I'm so glad you're in my life

And I promise to give you everything that I have

There's not a dream in this world

You can't accomplish or grasp

I will cross any ocean before I let you land

Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go

(Woah, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go

(Woah, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go

(Woah, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Woah, oh, oh, oh

Woah, oh, oh, oh

Woah, oh, oh, oh

Woah, oh, oh, oh

Woah, oh, oh, oh

Woah, oh, oh, oh

Hold on to my hand

Hold on to my hand

Never let it go

Ooh, ooh, yeah

Son hold on to my hand

Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go

(Woah, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Hold on to my hand, never let it go

Just hold on to mama's hand and never let it go

(Woah oh, oh, oh, oh)

Hold on to my hand (woah, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Son hold on to my hand, never let it go, woah, oh, oh, oh

I love you

I love you too momma

Album: Queen Naija

Arti: Queen Naija