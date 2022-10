Lirik Lagu Coconut Dracula - Islander dan Fakta di Baliknya

Coconut Dracula - Islander

You don't see the world the way I do.

Your eyes, they no longer search for truth

because you found it.

I don't feel used when I'm with you.

I don't feel abused when I am with you.

Oh no,

Oh no

You're not out for blood,

You only want what's beautiful.

You're not out for blood,

You're in love with truth.

I wanna be someone more like you,

someone more like you.

I wanna be someone more like you,

Coconut Dracula.

I want my eyes to be like yours.

I want to know what defines my worth. Oh please, can you tell me?

I don't feel used when I'm with you.

I don't feel abused when I'm with you.

Oh no,

Oh no

You're not out for blood,

You only want what's beautiful

You're not out for blood,

You're in love with truth.

I wanna be someone more like you,

someone more like you.

I wanna be someone more like you,

Coconut Dracula.